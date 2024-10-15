Transfer Fair: A Journey ‘Back to the Transfer Future’

The Cravens Multi-Purpose room at College of the Desert hosted thousands of students at the annual Transfer Fair on Sept. 30. This year’s theme was “Back to the Transfer Future,” the event has become the cornerstone for students ready to transfer from community college to a four-year university.

Over 40 colleges and universities participated, so students had the opportunity to speak one-on-one with admission advisors from various institutions. The fair featured a range of booths showcasing options from UC schools, Cal State universities, private institutions, out-of-state colleges, and the military.

Each admission advisor was busy sharing valuable information about their programs, admission requirements, and financial aid opportunities. Many students approached the booths gathering information to make informed choices. The advisors were not only well-informed but also enthusiastic about supporting students on their academic journeys.

Transfer counselor, Scott Cooper, emphasized the importance of taking time with transfer applications. “You have the whole two months to take your time to answer questions. You don’t need to feel pressured to get it turned in quickly because the UC & Cal State applications are due Dec 2nd. As long as it gets in before December 2nd, your application will be in.

Regarding the significance of grades, Cooper noted, “Your GPA and grades are the most important when applying to transfer. It’s all about how much major preparation you did and how well you performed at community college.” He also advised students to visit the transfer center to double check their grades and application to ensure accuracy before submission.

Mario Benza, San Bernardino EOP admission and outreach coordinator/transfer counselor, emphasized the crucial role of financial aid in the college decision process. “When choosing a four-year university, It’s important to consider your ability to attend and to get everything in order, including financial aid. I’ve always advised students to stay home as long as possible to save money on their education because school is expensive. But remember, financial aid is there to help.”

Benza pointed out common mistakes students make when applying for jobs. “Many rush through the application and don’t take the time to read the questions. Especially for personal statements, some schools don’t offer interviews. It’s essential to convey your story and background clearly.”

For students preparing for campus visits after the fair, Benza advised, “I always encourage students to go on their website and schedule a tour. There’s something special about stepping onto a campus and feeling the atmosphere. It’s a chance to see how you might fit in and get a sense of the community. ”

When it comes to deciding colleges, understanding the financial aspects of higher education can be overwhelming, and the admissions advisors put students at ease. Students left the event feeling knowledgeable about the financial aid landscape regarding FASFA, scholarships, grants, and loans.

“I found the financial aid information the most helpful and informative to discuss with the admissions advisor,” shared Abigail Rodriguez, a second-year psychology major. “I learned that each school has a unique set of requirements, which significantly broadened my understanding of the financial aspect of the transfer application process.”

The Transfer Fair was not just an event. The event highlighted the importance of informed decision-making in shaping students’ academic journey. As students packed the Multi-Purpose room, they left with pamphlets and a renewed sense of purpose and clarity about their futures.

If you have any questions regarding transfer information, visit The COD Transfer Center.