Spring Club Rush 2025 unites students across campuses

College of the Desert’s Office of Student Life hosted its Spring Club Rush on Feb. 26 at the Indio campus and Feb. 27 at the Palm Desert campus. The event welcomed students with music, food and games, creating an engaging atmosphere for them to explore and join campus clubs.

FACES Club (Fashion and Creative Expression of Self) President Bryanna Aldama invited students to join, emphasizing the club’s vibrant creative opportunities and strong sense of community.

“My vision for the club is to bring people together. Those who are newly sprouting their interests in fashion and beauty, as well as those who have found their personal styles by living their lives.” Aldama said.

The club provides a space for students to collaborate on fashion projects, share ideas and express their individuality. Aldama found inspiration in a well-known quote from fashion designer Miuccia Prada.

“There’s this quote that I really found to be true and inspiring: ‘What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today, when human contacts are so quick. Fashion is instant language,’” Aldama said. She also added, “Fashion is supposed to be fun and expressive, and that’s what I want to bring to this campus, a place that allows expression.”

Aldama’s vision for the club goes beyond clothing. It’s about expressing oneself while connecting with others who share similar interests. The club will host meetings, workshops and events to foster creativity and collaboration.

Another addition was the Music Club, which welcomes students of all musical skill levels. The club aims to bring together students to collaborate, share their love of music and enhance their skills through workshops and performances. Planned events include karaoke nights and concerts.

The Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA) Club provides a safe and inclusive space for COD’s LGBTQIA+ and ally community. The club hosts meetings, workshops and social events to foster connection and support among students.

The Spring Club Rush 2025 event gave students the opportunity to explore a variety of clubs and connect with like-minded peers. These clubs offer a great way for students to express themselves and build community. With events like this, the Office of Student Life ensures students have the chance to get involved and make the most of their college experience.