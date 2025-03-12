The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
Categories:

Spring Club Rush 2025 unites students across campuses

Jocelyn ZenaMarch 12, 2025
Jocelyn Zena
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Faces Club (Fashion and Creative Expression of Self)

College of the Desert’s Office of Student Life hosted its Spring Club Rush on Feb. 26 at the Indio campus and Feb. 27 at the Palm Desert campus. The event welcomed students with music, food and games, creating an engaging atmosphere for them to explore and join campus clubs.

FACES Club (Fashion and Creative Expression of Self) President Bryanna Aldama invited students to join, emphasizing the club’s vibrant creative opportunities and strong sense of community.

“My vision for the club is to bring people together. Those who are newly sprouting their interests in fashion and beauty, as well as those who have found their personal styles by living their lives.” Aldama said.

The club provides a space for students to collaborate on fashion projects, share ideas and express their individuality. Aldama found inspiration in a well-known quote from fashion designer Miuccia Prada.

Story continues below advertisement

“There’s this quote that I really found to be true and inspiring: ‘What you wear is how you present yourself to the world, especially today, when human contacts are so quick. Fashion is instant language,’” Aldama said. She also added, “Fashion is supposed to be fun and expressive, and that’s what I want to bring to this campus, a place that allows expression.”

Aldama’s vision for the club goes beyond clothing. It’s about expressing oneself while connecting with others who share similar interests. The club will host meetings, workshops and events to foster creativity and collaboration.

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Music Club.
(Jocelyn Zena)

Another addition was the Music Club, which welcomes students of all musical skill levels. The club aims to bring together students to collaborate, share their love of music and enhance their skills through workshops and performances. Planned events include karaoke nights and concerts.

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA) Club. (Jocelyn Zena)

The Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA) Club provides a safe and inclusive space for COD’s LGBTQIA+ and ally community. The club hosts meetings, workshops and social events to foster connection and support among students.

The Spring Club Rush 2025 event gave students the opportunity to explore a variety of clubs and connect with like-minded peers. These clubs offer a great way for students to express themselves and build community. With events like this, the Office of Student Life ensures students have the chance to get involved and make the most of their college experience.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
black Android smartphone near ballpoint pen, tax withholding certificate on top of white folder
COD provides free tax filing assistance for students
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Deiter Crawford speaking at College of the Desert of Section 14.
CODtalk Section 14: Black History Month Celebration
Photo courtesy of The Chapparal/Layla Freiberg. Performers at the open mic night gather at the end of the event for a group photo.
Props2Poetry gives the community a chance to be heard at open mic night
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi. The Dreamer Resource Center located in South Annex 1 at College of the Desert.
COD continues to ensure undocumented students' education
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Layla Freiberg. "Great Job" by Amy Lyu.
Moon & Stars in the Desert showcases an exhibit celebrating AAPI Heritage
Photo courtesy of the Chaparral/Laly Bautista
'Twelve Angry Jurors' captivates audiences with its gripping drama and compelling performances.
More in News
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Staff Reporter Michael Fuentes. Future park site on corner of Hacienda and Cholla.
New Desert Hot Springs park sparks excitement and turmoil
Photo courtesy of Icon Sportswire via AP Images/John Cordes. Novak Djokovic (SRB) serving during an ATP tennis match played on March 8, 2025 at the BNP Paribas Open played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA.
The BNP Paribas Open 2025 returns to Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. "Kingdom Hearts 1.5+2.5 Remix" Gameplay taken on Ivan's PlayStation 5.
Game Review: 'Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories' delivers a compelling card battling remake
Photo courtesy of The City of Desert Hot Springs. A busy Pierson Boulevard in Desert Hot Springs during 'Friday Nights on Pierson.'
'Friday Nights on Pierson' brings the community together
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Protestors in Cathedral City wave Mexican flags.
Anti-Trump organizations gather a peaceful protest: The 50501 movement
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Layla Freiberg. A protestor in Cathedral City holds a sign that reads "No Person is Illegal on Stolen Land."
Community members take to the streets to protest Trump's immigration policies
More in Showcase
Photo courtesy of AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez. The San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama dunks past Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro during the NBA All-Star basketball game Feb. 16, 2025, in San Francisco.
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game was disastrous
South Annex Block Party. Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Laly Bautista.
Spooktacular South Annex Block Party kicks off Halloween festivities
Photo courtesy of the Chaparral/Layla Freiberg. Students gather around booths for internship opportunities at the Career and Internship Fair.
College hosts career fair to connect students with top employers
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Aramis Rivera. Volunteers & Boo2Bullying ambassadors helping at the entrance tent.
Boo2Bullying organization holds annual 'Kick Bullying to the Curb' event
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Isaac Manaugh. New Athletic Counselor Victoria "Vicky" Curry in her new office in the athletic department building.
COD Athletics welcomes new counselor
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Abi Carter kneeling beside Ryan Seacrest after learning she won American Idol.
Indio native Abi Carter wins American Idol 2024
About the Contributor
Jocelyn Zena
Jocelyn Zena, Staff Reporter
Jocelyn Zena is a Film, TV, and Media major at College of the Desert. She is passionate about film, photography, music, fashion, and writing. Zena plans to transfer to a university after graduation to pursue her dreams.