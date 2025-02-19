The Student News Site of College of the Desert

COD continues to ensure undocumented students’ education

Sarah Ghazawi, Copy Editor February 19, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi. The Dreamer Resource Center located in South Annex 1 at College of the Desert.

Undocumented students are concerned about their educational and overall rights. Upon President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20, his planned policies include the deportation of thousands of immigrants. As a result, undocumented students are worrying about their academic future as these policies begin to take effect. However, College of the Desert offers resources and opportunities for undocumented students to guarantee safe academic success.  

College of the Desert’s main student immigration service first opened its doors in 2019. Referred to as the Dreamer Resource Center located at COD’s Palm Desert Campus in South Annex 1. Associated with the California Dream Act, which provides financial support for undocumented or nonresident students, this center is a dedicated space for undocumented students, often referred to as “Dreamers,” to pursue their personal and career goals. This center is open Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. until 5 p.m, and Fridays 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. 

The Dreamer Resource Center provides students with enrollment and registration assistance, academic advising with dedicated counselors, and financial aid/scholarship opportunities. Along with these, students can receive free legal services if needed.  Through their partnership with TODEC Legal Center, an immigration and family legal service, the Dreamer Resource Center hosts free immigration workshops and offers free legal services for students. These workshops can consist of presentations about DACA and learning your rights.

The Dreamer Resource Center also supports Alas Con Futuro, a student ran club at College of the Desert. Meeting at the Dreamers Resource Center bi-weekly on Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m, the club helps undocumented students with their academic goals. They provide moral support and financial resources to club members. While being politically active on issues that affect its members, anyone is welcome to join.

Additionally, maintaining a safe environment is a top priority for the Dreamer Resource Center. They accomplish this by emphasizing student privacy and building relationships. Students can go to the center to simply study and connect with others. Because of this, students create a sense of community in an uncertain time. Faculty plays a big part in ensuring a welcoming space by being there for students and providing motivational support.

Dreamers Resource Center Outreach Specialist Elizabeth Tamao addressed the rising fear among students at the center regarding policy changes. To tackle the concerns, Tamao emphasized the importance of student protection, policy updates, and the fight against misinformation. During a “Know Your Rights” presentation, students are spoken to about changes in immigration policies and fake news on social media. This keeps students informed and debunks harmful fake news. Elizabeth says the biggest challenge about working in the center is not being able to change federal policies for students. However, the staff and her can continue to provide their resources and offer a positive mindset alongside a welcoming environment.

Ramses Bojorquez, a second-year student at College of the Desert that works as a secretary for the center talked about his experience. He expressed his appreciation for the center and its resources saying it became a second home, and the students and faculty feel like family. His favorite thing about the center is the genuine effort and care the faculty has for the students. “They care about you. They put in the effort,” Bojorquez said.

With the ongoing political issues effecting immigrants, now more than ever undocumented students need a safe space to continue their educational journey. The Dreamer Resource Center is that safe space with its free legal services, dedicated staff, and welcoming community. Instead of feeling anxious and alone students can join a community that cares about each other.

More information is available on College of the Desert’s website.

About the Contributor
Sarah Ghazawi
Sarah Ghazawi, Copy Editor
Sarah is a first-year English major at College of the Desert determined to make use of her natural curiosity and writing skills. To further pursue her love of learning she plans on transferring to a four-year university.