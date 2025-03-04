CODtalk Section 14: Black History Month Celebration

February is Black History Month, a time to honor the achievements, resilience and contributions of Black men and women throughout history.

The story of Black History Month began in the summer of 1915 with the inspiring work of historian Carter G. Woodson, who is often called the “Father of Black History.” Woodson was passionate about raising awareness and appreciation for African American history and culture and noticed that there was a lot of important history that wasn’t being talked about. He founded the Association for the Study of Negro Life and History, Inc. (ASNLH), which today is known as the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, Inc. (ASALH). This organization aimed to inspire research and spread the word about the rich heritage of Black individuals in the United States. His hard work led to the month-long celebration we have today.

At College of the Desert, it is no different. The Black History Month Celebrations kicked off on Thursday, Feb. 6, with the Black365 Knowledge Bowl at the Black Student Success Center, South Annex. This academic competition involved teams of students answering questions about African American history.

On Feb. 13, the Black Student Success Center, in collaboration with the Office of Student Life and Counseling, hosted a CODTalk featuring Deiter Crawford, the CEO and Founder of Urban Palm Springs. The discussion primarily centered around Section 14, a significant yet often-overlooked chapter in Palm Springs’ history.

Section 14, predominantly home to Black and Latino residents, was once a vibrant community located on land owned by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. Residents of Section 14 were forcibly evicted during the 1950s and 1960s. Some families did not receive any notice of their eviction, and they returned home to find their houses completely burned down and bulldozed away. The destruction left lasting economic and emotional scars on those affected, and its legacy continues to spark conversations about historical injustices and reparative justice.

Deiter Crawford is a dedicated advocate for historic preservation and community empowerment of Section 14’s destruction and the ongoing fight for recognition and justice. Crawford came up with the idea for Urban Palm Springs when he was just 16 years old. While working at a grocery store in Palm Springs, he frequently encountered customers asking him for recommendations on things to do in Palm Springs that catered to Black people, such as churches and restaurants. He created Urban Palm Springs, a digital magazine that informs people about political and cultural news, events, and nonprofits related to the Black community in the Coachella Valley.

“That’s been a story that was passed down to me orally from a very young age. My mother, her side of the family, they lived on Section 14, you know, and my mother was actually when she was born. Our family still lived on Section 14. She was born in 1960, and we probably lived there,” Crawford said. “My father’s side of the family, they lived there until the late 1950s, and so they were impacted directly from the displacement in Section 14.” he continued.

In Nov. 2024, a city council meeting was held to determine whether the survivors of the Section 14 displacement would receive restitution. The council unanimously approved a settlement of $5.9 million with a vote of 5-0.

On Feb. 19 at 1 p.m., the group TRIBE-O performed “Sweet Reggae Music” at the College of the Desert Amphitheater. The atmosphere was filled with delicious food, captivating music, and soulful poetry, enhancing the cultural experience. The event also highlighted the diverse resources available to students, showcasing the college’s commitment to academic and personal growth.

The concluding event for Black History Month celebrations at the College of the Desert occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at 12:30 p.m., at the College of the Desert Amphitheater. The event featured a presentation of African drumming by Oneko Arika, a world-renowned percussionist, music teacher, and DJ. Students and staff gathered on the Amphitheater lawn to participate in African drumming.

The story of Section 14 is a powerful reminder of resilience, displacement, and the ongoing fight for recognition and justice. While the past cannot be changed, resources are available to help educate, support, and uplift the Black community today.

At College of the Desert, students can access the Black Student Success Center. Beyond the campus, the Coachella Valley offers various community resources dedicated to preserving Black history, providing legal assistance, and supporting Black-owned businesses and cultural initiatives. Organizations such as Urban Palm Springs and the James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center play crucial roles in ensuring that these stories are not forgotten and that those affected by past injustices have access to the support they need.

By engaging with these resources, learning from history, and supporting the Black community, we can work toward a more inclusive and equitable future.