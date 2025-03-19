COD provides free tax filing assistance for students

The sessions will be held every Friday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. until April 13 for students and local residents who qualify. These services are available to students through the IRS-supported Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, designed for individuals making $75,000 or less per year. VITA allows trained volunteers to help qualifying students and residents file their state and federal income taxes for 2024.

It is recommended that you bring your W-2, 1099, and other documents, education expenses, ID and social security number, and last year’s tax return if available. Walk-ins are available, but appointments will be prioritized. To schedule an appointment, contact College of the Desert or call Community Action Partnership at 951.548.5565. Visit capriverside.org for intake forms, information, and additional location sites.

Last year, the VITA program at College of the Desert netted $573,000 in refunds for Coachella Valley Residents. Nationally, VITA successfully filed taxes for 23,000 individuals who received $31.6 million in refunds, saving a calculated sum of $5.2 million in tax-prep fees. This is an increase of $1.2 million in savings from the previous year (2023) and a total refund increase of $3 million.

For more information on VITA and their services visit, irs.gov or call 951.955.4900.