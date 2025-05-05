The Student News Site of College of the Desert

Worth the Wait? Reflecting on Coachella 2025’s weekend two

Jocelyn ZenaMay 5, 2025
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Lady Gaga headlines Coachella 2025.

Coachella Music and Arts Festival weekend two in 2025 came with cooler weather, strong winds and an impressive blend of music, fashion and art. While the heat from weekend one had passed, the strong winds added a new element to the atmosphere, and the nights got surprisingly chilly. Despite long entrance lines and frustrating traffic, the energy of the festival made it all worthwhile.

This year’s lineup truly delivered. From iconic headliners like Lady Gaga and Green Day to genre-bending sets by Junior H, The Marías, Clairo, Ivan Cornejo, Los Mirlos and Eyedress, there was something for every music lover. The variety of genres — from indie to corridos tumbados — made the weekend feel magical and globally inspired. Whether you were dancing under the sun or swaying at a smaller stage at night, the music created unforgettable moments.

Festival goers brought a wide range of fashion styles, many rocked streetwear, others embraced bohemian looks, and some mixed both to show off personal expression. The outfits were just as much a part of the experience as the music. One of the most memorable art installations was Le Grand Bouquet by Uchronia: massive, colorful and glowing at night, it became a rest stop, a meeting point and a must-visit photo hotspot.

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Green Day headlines Coachella 2025.
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Green Day headlines Coachella 2025.

Scattered photo booths around the festival grounds gave attendees a fun way to capture memories with friends and family. Another standout was Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Village, which offered a photo booth, a Vetements tattoo parlor, and even a Nike-themed soccer stadium. It added a unique and interactive twist to the usual festival attractions.

While the food and drinks weren’t spectacular, they did the job. Lemonade and water were essential to stay hydrated under the sun. The food stalls provided a decent range of snacks and meals, but there’s still room for improvement when it comes to variety and pricing. Hopefully in future festivals offer more options that balance taste with affordability.

The biggest downside was the traffic and entry lines. It took one to two hours just to get in, which meant missing some sets I was looking forward to. Leaving wasn’t any better, with traffic stretching late into the night. It’s a problem that keeps coming up — and something the organizers really need to fix.

Still, even with the delays, Coachella 2025 weekend 2 was unforgettable. The music, the art and the memories with family and friends made it all worth it. I’ll definitely be back, hopefully with faster entry next time.

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Clairo takes the stage at Coachella 2025.

For more information about the festival, visit: coachella.com

