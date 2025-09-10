The Student News Site of College of the Desert

Beep’s Cafe reopens after summer makeover

Sarah Ghazawi, Copy Editor September 10, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi.

Beep’s Cafe is now open with a new look just in time for the fall semester. 

During the summer, College of the Desert closed the Dining Hall Building on the Palm Desert Campus, known as Beep’s Cafe. The cafeteria reopened Tuesday, Sept. 2, the first day of the fall semester.  

Renovations included a fresh coat of paint, menu alterations, new reach-in coolers and condiment stations.

Beep’s Cafe in Palm Desert is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. The cafeteria is across the Administration Building and behind the Office of Student Life.

Over the summer, Beep’s cafe demolished parts of their cafeteria, removing a wall on the barista side and adding glass behind the espresso machine. One of the two soda machines was removed, the counter adjacent to the machines was reduced in size, and the salad bar was removed due to its lack of popularity. In place of the salad bar, there will be two reach-in coolers for holding cold items such as sandwiches and drinks. The menu was adjusted by removing unpopular items to focus on the more favored items. To add additional flavor to food, a slat wall was built to create a condiment station for guests.

Beep’s Cafe has been a space for students, faculty, staff and guests to enjoy high-quality food for over 10 years. The cafeteria offers a variety of options for students, such as hot meals, Starbucks coffee, grab-and-go snacks, and vending machines. Beep’s Cafe is conveniently located for students who want a place to study or grab something to eat between, before, or after classes.

Beep’s general manager, Manuel “Manny” Gonzalez, has been working with Pacific Dining at both the Palm Desert and Indio Campuses for almost 10 years. He explains he witnessed the renovations firsthand and is excited to share the results with the students. Manny encourages students to stop by to enjoy the cafe, and is open to any suggestions or ideas.

“The food’s awesome, the employees have a good attitude,” Gonzalez said. “We’re friendly and we go above and beyond.”

Students can visit Beep’s Cafe to enjoy a filling meal, grab a coffee to stay caffeinated during class, or heat their own food using the cafeteria’s microwaves. Beep’s Cafe has another location on COD’s Indio campus. If students take courses on the Indio campus, they can visit Beep’s Cafe’s second location and enjoy the same benefits.

 

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi. Beeps Cafe's dining hall.

Additional changes are underway at the Dining Hall Building, with a grand opening anticipated in October. The grand opening will unveil a new lounge seating area for the on-campus Starbucks, along with brand-new sofas, tables, and seating for the entire building.

Students, staff, and faculty are invited to stop by Beep’s Cafe to see its updated look.

