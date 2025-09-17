‘SNL’ enters a new cast era with season 51

With the newest season of “Saturday Night Live” set to return Oct. 4, it’s no surprise that cast members are leaving the late-night comedy show and new faces are joining the mix.

The show’s 50th season finale aired May 17, 2025, leaving fans wondering who would return for the next season and who wouldn’t. As SNL enters a new era, fresh comedians are stepping in, and the confirmed cast has now been announced for the show’s 51st season.

A total of six cast members have departed, the most significant turnover since the end of Season 47, when Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson and six others announced they would not return.

According to Variety, longtime cast member Heidi Gardner will not return for the upcoming season, though she has not confirmed this publicly. Gardner, who joined in Season 43, appeared in several fan-favorite sketches, including “Beavis and Butt-Head,” where she plays a journalist interviewing an MIT dean (Kenan Thompson) about the AI revolution but struggles to keep her composure when Ryan Gosling and Mikey Day show up dressed as the iconic characters.

Alongside Gardner, cast member Ego Nwodim announced her departure on Instagram. Nwodim, who joined in Season 44, was featured in popular sketches such as “Lisa from Temecula,” with Pedro Pascal, and “A Teacher.” She was also a fan favorite on “Weekend Update” as Miss Eggy, who mocked White House dinners and airport food.

Also departing are Emil Wakim, who joined in Season 50, and Devon Walker and Michael Longfellow, who joined in Season 48. The three announced their exits on Instagram.

Popular sketch group Please Don’t Destroy also will not return, as member John Higgins is leaving SNL altogether. Member Martin Herlihy will remain with the show as part of the writing staff. The group was known for sketches including “Three Sad Virgins,” featuring Taylor Swift, and “Roast,” featuring Dakota Johnson.

While some stars won’t return this season, there is a familiar face. Please Don’t Destroy’s Ben Marshall has been promoted to the main cast following the group’s departure. Joining him are four new comedians: Tommy Brennan, Jeremy Culhane, Kam Patterson and Veronika Slowikowska.

Longtime cast member Kenan Thompson is also staying put, adding another year to his 22 seasons with the show. Fans will see no changes at “Weekend Update,” as Colin Jost and Michael Che are set to return. Veteran members Bowen Yang, Chloe Fineman and Mikey Day also will return, along with newer cast members Sarah Sherman, Marcello Hernández, Andrew Dismukes, Ashley Padilla and Jane Wickline.

Although fans are disappointed by some departures, cast turnover is a staple of SNL. Many are eager to see what this new era will bring and how the newcomers will shape the show.