The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
Categories:

COD celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Sarah Ghazawi, Copy Editor October 22, 2025
Photo courtesy of Jeremiah Garcia. Latinx Faculty Panel in the Cravens Multi Purpose Room.

College of the Desert hosted a series of events on campus dedicated to celebrating and honoring Hispanic Heritage Month.  

Hispanic Heritage Month is a month-long celebration beginning Sept. 15 and ending Oct. 15. This month honors Hispanic and Latino Americans, recognizing their history, achievements and contributions.  

COD launched the celebration on Oct. 1 with Tertulia: Latinx literary Voices, in which Latinx literature was shared and discussed. Tertulia is a Spanish word meaning a social gathering to discuss art or literature. These discussions can revolve around any type of art, from movies, songs or poetry.  

The event was hosted by Spanish Professor Martha Torres Méndez and featured work by notable Latinx authors such as Sandra Cisneros, Octavio Paz, and Gloria Anzaldúa. COD faculty were invited to speak, sharing their favorite pieces of literature while tackling issues within the Latinx community. Professor of English Kristie Camacho, ESLN Professor Angel Lua and Professor Torres Méndez shared their differing journeys with literature and the poetry that brought them closer to their community.  

Story continues below advertisement

Camacho expressed her appreciation for literature, “I fell in love and found my soul,” she said.

The event created an engaging conversation between students and faculty about culture, identity issues and poetry. It highlighted the power literature has in shaping a culture and community. 

IMG_4129
Photo courtesy of Jeremiah Garcia. Professor of Spanish Martha Torres Méndez.

On Oct. 9, From Dreams to Degrees: Latinx Faculty Panel was held for COD’s Latinx faculty to share their academic journeys, career paths and advice to students. 

The panel was moderated by Professor Torres Méndez and Juan Falcon from ASCOD, COD’s student government. As part of the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, this panel invited Latinx faculty and staff to share their own stories, advice and obstacles in pursuing higher education. 

The panel was split into three parts, with the first section covering academic journeys and overcoming barriers. Faculty and staff shared their own obstacles, such as stereotypes, family struggles and identity issues. Associate Professor of Mathematics Jorge Perez emphasized to not let your backstory and struggles stop you from pursuing higher education, he said, “Your circumstances do not define you.” 

The second section focused on support and mentorship, highlighting the guidance panelists found most valuable during their academic journeys. Lua encouraged students to take advantage of the many support services available on campus.

Addressing challenges such as imposter syndrome, family pressures, identity struggles and cultural stereotypes, the third section offered students practical strategies for balancing school and work while preparing for future careers. “You don’t wait for a seat at the table, you bring your own chair,” said ESLN adjunct faculty member Sara Gonzalez.

Toward the end of the event, staff and faculty shared pieces of media that inspired them. Ana Hernandez recommended the film “McFarland,” saying, “If you already watched the movie, rewatch it. You get a different message every time.” Others suggested supporting local events, such as museums, to connect with the community.

IMG_1983
Photo courtesy of Jeremiah Garcia. Latinx Faculty Panel in the Cravens Multi Purpose Room.

COD concluded the celebration on Oct. 15 with a screening of “Hummingbirds,” a documentary capturing stories of resilience, friendship and identity. The movie night was held in the Carol Meier Lecture Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. 

The film revolved around two best friends, Silvia and Beba, who navigated their coming-of-age journeys accompanied by political barriers. As they dealt with family issues and an unpredictable immigration process, they faced obstacles using humor and friendship to cope. They relied on one another in tough moments, using their friendship as a safe space to be vulnerable and claim authorship of their identity. 

At the end of the screening, the floor was opened for attendees to share their thoughts, comments and ideas about the film. Attendees expressed the relatable, humorous and melancholy emotions the film brings upon the viewer. 

COD honored and recognized Hispanic Heritage Month by using literature, media and discussion. Through these events, Latinx history, contributions, and accomplishments from both outside and within COD were appreciated. 

IMG_2597
Photo courtesy of Jeremiah Garcia. Professor Angel Lua.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Ivan Arana. Students with the Asian Culture Club on Oct. 1 during Club Rush.
COD students connect and explore opportunities at Club Rush
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Laurilie Jackson on the left, interviewing Dolores Robison on the right.
Legendary talent manager launches COD’s inaugural Media Spotlight
Photo courtesy of College of the Desert/ Ismael Davila. Meeting room where students gather.
COD expands access to higher education with Rising Scholars program
Photo courtesy AP Images/Ted Soquil. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed laws restricting the Trump administration's immigration enforcement tactics in Los Angeles on Sept. 20, 2025.
Governor signs bill banning masked federal officers
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Photograph of the College of the Desert homepage
COD students balance enthusiasm, adjustments as semester begins
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi.
Beep's Cafe reopens after summer makeover
More in News
Photo courtesy of AP/ Richard Shotwell. Hannah Einbinder, winner of the award for outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series for "Hacks," left, and Jean Smart, winner of the award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for "Hacks," in the press room during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards Sept. 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Emmys 2025 mark a groundbreaking year for television
How Charlie Kirk will be remembered
How Charlie Kirk will be remembered
Photo courtesy of Jacquelyn Martin/AP of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, who appears on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" with Maya Rudolph, Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, in New York. Harris made an unannounced trip to New York to appear briefly, stepping away from the battleground states she's been campaigning in with just three days to go before the election.
'SNL’ enters a new cast era with season 51
Photo courtesy of College of the Desert/Val Martinez Garcia. New Superintendent/President of COD, Val Martinez Garcia.
Val Martinez Garcia announced as new President/Superindentent
Photo Courtesy of the city of Desert Hot Springs. A rendering of the Crossings on Camino Campanero.
Desert Hot Springs cracks down on homeless encampments
Photo Courtesy of the city of Desert Hot Springs. A rendering of the Crossings on Camino Campanero.
Affordable housing on the rise in Desert Hot Springs
More in Showcase
Photo courtesy of AP/David Becker – Terence Crawford, left, punches Canelo Alvarez during an undisputed super middleweight championship boxing match, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Las Vegas.
Is Canelo’s reign nearing its end?
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Artwork by Chucha Marquez is displayed at the Dreamers Resource Center.
Undocumented, unafraid and unstoppable: The Dreamers of COD
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Agnes Denes artwork, The Living Pyramid.
Desert X: Where art and the environment become one
Photo courtesy of AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) From left, Chris Baio, Ezra Koenig and Chris Tomson of Rilo Kiley perform during the Just Like Heaven Music Festival on Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Pasadena, Calif.
Just Like Heaven 2025: Indie rock’s nostalgic revival
Photo courtesy of AP Images/Tony Gutierrez. Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) leaves the mound followed by a team staff member after suffering an unknown injury in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, April 20, 2025.
Pitching becoming a problem for Dodgers
Photo of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 taken on PC. Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Staff Reporter Ivan Arana
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, a French rendition on a timeless RPG formula
About the Contributor
Sarah Ghazawi
Sarah Ghazawi, Copy Editor
Sarah is a second-year English major at College of the Desert determined to make use of her natural curiosity and writing skills. To further pursue her love of learning she plans on transferring to a four-year university.