COD celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

College of the Desert hosted a series of events on campus dedicated to celebrating and honoring Hispanic Heritage Month.

Hispanic Heritage Month is a month-long celebration beginning Sept. 15 and ending Oct. 15. This month honors Hispanic and Latino Americans, recognizing their history, achievements and contributions.

COD launched the celebration on Oct. 1 with Tertulia: Latinx literary Voices, in which Latinx literature was shared and discussed. Tertulia is a Spanish word meaning a social gathering to discuss art or literature. These discussions can revolve around any type of art, from movies, songs or poetry.

The event was hosted by Spanish Professor Martha Torres Méndez and featured work by notable Latinx authors such as Sandra Cisneros, Octavio Paz, and Gloria Anzaldúa. COD faculty were invited to speak, sharing their favorite pieces of literature while tackling issues within the Latinx community. Professor of English Kristie Camacho, ESLN Professor Angel Lua and Professor Torres Méndez shared their differing journeys with literature and the poetry that brought them closer to their community.

Camacho expressed her appreciation for literature, “I fell in love and found my soul,” she said.

The event created an engaging conversation between students and faculty about culture, identity issues and poetry. It highlighted the power literature has in shaping a culture and community.

On Oct. 9, From Dreams to Degrees: Latinx Faculty Panel was held for COD’s Latinx faculty to share their academic journeys, career paths and advice to students.

The panel was moderated by Professor Torres Méndez and Juan Falcon from ASCOD, COD’s student government. As part of the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, this panel invited Latinx faculty and staff to share their own stories, advice and obstacles in pursuing higher education.

The panel was split into three parts, with the first section covering academic journeys and overcoming barriers. Faculty and staff shared their own obstacles, such as stereotypes, family struggles and identity issues. Associate Professor of Mathematics Jorge Perez emphasized to not let your backstory and struggles stop you from pursuing higher education, he said, “Your circumstances do not define you.”

“ “You don’t wait for a seat at the table, you pull up your own chair.” — Sara Gonzalez, ESLN adjunct faculty member

The second section focused on support and mentorship, highlighting the guidance panelists found most valuable during their academic journeys. Lua encouraged students to take advantage of the many support services available on campus.

Addressing challenges such as imposter syndrome, family pressures, identity struggles and cultural stereotypes, the third section offered students practical strategies for balancing school and work while preparing for future careers. “You don’t wait for a seat at the table, you bring your own chair,” said ESLN adjunct faculty member Sara Gonzalez.

Toward the end of the event, staff and faculty shared pieces of media that inspired them. Ana Hernandez recommended the film “McFarland,” saying, “If you already watched the movie, rewatch it. You get a different message every time.” Others suggested supporting local events, such as museums, to connect with the community.

COD concluded the celebration on Oct. 15 with a screening of “Hummingbirds,” a documentary capturing stories of resilience, friendship and identity. The movie night was held in the Carol Meier Lecture Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The film revolved around two best friends, Silvia and Beba, who navigated their coming-of-age journeys accompanied by political barriers. As they dealt with family issues and an unpredictable immigration process, they faced obstacles using humor and friendship to cope. They relied on one another in tough moments, using their friendship as a safe space to be vulnerable and claim authorship of their identity.

At the end of the screening, the floor was opened for attendees to share their thoughts, comments and ideas about the film. Attendees expressed the relatable, humorous and melancholy emotions the film brings upon the viewer.

COD honored and recognized Hispanic Heritage Month by using literature, media and discussion. Through these events, Latinx history, contributions, and accomplishments from both outside and within COD were appreciated.