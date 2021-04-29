Admissions Director Curt Luttrell retiring after successfully serving COD

Few names are more well known at College of the Desert than that of Curt Luttrell. His name is in every inbox, informing students and staff of updates and reminders of upcoming deadlines.

His office works tirelessly to make sure each application, registration and graduation goes as planned. Luttrell has called COD home for over six years as the college’s award-winning Director of Admissions and Records.

One of the highlights of his oversight was conceiving and implementing the email regime that sends important information and timely reminders to students schoolwide.

During his tenure, admissions have risen steadily and graduation rates have increased. Sadly, Luttrell will be retiring this year and it is with heavy hearts that students and staff must say goodbye.

College of the Desert was fortunate to acquire Luttrell at the apex of his career. He brought his knowledge and experience to COD in 2014, following an extensive career in enrollment management that spans over 30 years. He and his staff have implemented changes that have updated the registrar office, clarifying the process and assisting students to succeed.

A key aspect of this improvement was implementing the email protocol to remind students of important dates and information. There is a tremendous amount of new information to keep up with during the semester and some students were struggling.

The extra assistance provided by the email system has helped keep students better informed of news and deadlines. As a result, more students were informed and petitions from students dropped by 50%.

Because students are better-equipped registration and graduation rates have risen including during 2020, a year when community colleges across the United States have suffered setbacks in enrollment. College of the Desert enrollment has increased steadily for the past five years.

Studies show that community college enrollment nationwide dropped by 7.5% in 2020, but COD saw its biggest increase of enrollment of 5% for the winter term. Additionally, a record 1670 students will be graduating in Spring 2021. Luttrell credits his staff for these achievements, citing long hours and willingness to rise to meet the unexpected demands of school shutdown and instant online instruction.

During a crisis last November that saw over 400 student accounts set for collections due to nonpayment, the office of registrar worked 5 weeks straight, combing through four years of records to keep students in good standing.

“ “This faculty individually show the most concern for the learner that I’ve ever seen.”” — Curt Luttrell

The success of College of the Desert’s 2020 year is a testament to their hard work. “This faculty individually shows the most concern for the learner that I’ve ever seen,” says Luttrell, “They take it upon themselves to direct a student, no matter what the need. The people here at College of the Desert genuinely care more than at any other institution that I’ve seen. ” The challenges will continue as 2021 brings a hybrid arrangement of classes, some in person and some online, both synchronous and asynchronous.

The pandemic has changed the basic framework of education. Providing students better access to education results in higher registration and graduation rates, which increases funding for the school. Luttrell said, “Historically, learners came to establishments of learning to achieve their goals. In this digital age, the goal of the establishment is to access the learners.”

“ “We have had the fortune to work, collaborate, and learn from his passion and service to students and the values and goals of higher education. We will miss Curt’s energy and presence.”” — Dr. Oscar Espinoza-Parra, Dean of Enrollment Services

College of the Desert will honor Luttrell and others retiring this year. A virtual ceremony for 2020-21 Emeriti, Tenure and 2021 Retirement honorees is tentatively scheduled for Friday, June 4, 2021.

His presence on campus will be missed. Dr. Oscar Espinoza-Parra aptly expressed the feelings of the staff. “Curt is a legend at College of the Desert and will remain as such even after he retires,” he said. “We have had the fortune to work, collaborate, and learn from his passion and service to students and the values and goals of higher education. We will miss Curt’s energy and presence. We celebrate his next phase.”

Luttrell is looking forward to retirement, citing pressing projects such as traveling, finishing a long list of home-improvement projects and spending time with family at their ancestral lakeside cabin.

His replacement has not been named as yet, but the Admissions and Records Office will continue to run at its peak efficiency. The department is working remotely, continuing to process transcript requests, petitions, applications to graduate, residency questionnaires, grade changes, applications for admissions from both new and returning students. Regular office hours Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The fastest way for students to get their questions answered is through their Chatbot. Admissions and Records resources are available in both English and Spanish using this feature.

You may also contact the office by email at [email protected]. You can use your COD student email address with your name, student identification number and the questions/problems you might need assistance with.