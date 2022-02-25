Roadrunners slug their way to victory

The College of the Desert Roadrunners hosted the Antelope Valley Marauders on Feb. 21. Both teams broke out the bats as they combined for 27 hits and 24 total runs for a final score of 13-11. The weather contributed to the offensive barrage as winds exceeded 25 mph.

The Marauders broke the game open with a two-run homer in the top of the first and the Roadrunners responded with a run of their own with Taisei Yamada lining a run-scoring single into center. The Roadrunners were able to add on in the bottom of the third and fourth with RBIs from Spencer Dickinson, Graham Gonzales, Elvis Farina Jr., Martin Sanchez and Brian Parry to make the score 4-9.

Taishin Matsushita made his third start of the season for the Roadrunners. Matsushita faced 27 batters while pitching four and two-thirds innings. Matsushita surrendered five runs on ten hits while striking out six in the no decision.

Kevin Sanchez relieved Matsushita for the last out in the fifth but was unable to get an out in the sixth. Marco Calderon replaced Sanchez with the bases loaded and nobody out. The Marauders were able to capitalize by scoring six in the inning, making the score 10-9.

The Roadrunners responded in the bottom of the seventh with Dillon Baker doubling and scoring on an error to even the score 10-10. Dickinson followed up with a two-run blast to give the Roadrunners a 12-10 lead.

With the lead, Calderon never looked back. Calderon was able to quiet the Marauders from the seventh all the way to the ninth. Calderon pitched four innings while only giving up two runs and struck out eight. With this effort, Calderon was able to pick up his first win of the season.

With this victory and the Roadrunners’ win over the Compton Tartars, their record improved 7-7. The Roadrunners will take their two-game winning streak into their first conference game against the Cerro Coso Coyotes.

To find the Roadrunners schedule, you can visit codathletics, or you can visit their Instagram @codbaseball. You can watch future home games by visiting the live stream on their Facebook, @codbaseball.