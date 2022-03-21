The Street Fair at College of the Desert is open to the public

The Street Fair at College of the Desert is open and back in full swing. You can visit on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair has been open for over 36 years. It is run by the College of the Desert Alumni Association. It is where residents and visitors from out of the area can enjoy their day by shopping and eating. In a way, the street fair is representative of all of us here in the Coachella valley without actually pointing it out. College of the Desert is the valleys educational sanctuary.

When the Pandemic hit, The Street Fair did have to pause the operation for some time. They reopened when the new year started on Jan. 1, 2022. There are numerous different vendors, from delicious food to chic clothing boutiques, essential oils and aesthetic paintings. There were many options to look at and explore. There are small businesses that are local and non-local that need support from the public. It was nice to see friends and family walking around, as they were all smiling widely.

I talked with a vendor named Sammy at his pop-up shop, “Arts of Anatolia.” They have been selling at the COD Street Fair for around six to seven years. They sell Mediterranean products. The items are imported from the Mediterranean to the United States so people can learn more about the culture. Sammy and associates are incredibly grateful they can continue selling their items and are excited about the future. “It’s good to be back in business,” said Sammy.

Judith Rodriguez sells embroidered blouses, dresses, masks and coin holders. Her products are imported from Yucatan, Mexico, and are made by her family. They have been selling at COD for two years. She is very excited to be open. Each weekend there are more and more people going to the Street Fair. I asked how she was feeling for the new year of 2022. Judith stated, “I am feeling excited because of open business.”

The Street Fair is held at the northwest corner of the College Of the Desert campus off Monterey Avenue in Palm Desert.

Visitors can enjoy a complimentary shuttle service to and from all on-campus parking lots that surround The Street Fair.

To learn more, visit The Street Fair.