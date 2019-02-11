Events happening in February

February is a month of romance, food, and fun activities throughout the Coachella Valley. Here are some events you might be interested in.

Feb. 14 Free Valentine’s Day Hike – At Santa Rosa, San Jacinto Mountains National Monument. 51-500 Hwy. 74, Palm Desert. Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

– At Santa Rosa, San Jacinto Mountains National Monument. 51-500 Hwy. 74, Palm Desert. Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Feb. 14 Art Laboe Valentine’s Super Love Jam – at Agua Caliente Spa Casino Resort and Spa. Time: 8 p.m. Price: $40, $50 and $60.

– at Agua Caliente Spa Casino Resort and Spa. Time: 8 p.m. Price: $40, $50 and $60. Feb. 15 President’s Day COD campus closed.

COD campus closed. Feb. 15 Bronco and Conjunto Primavera – at Agua Caliente Span Casino Resort and Spa. Time: 8 p.m. Price: $65.

– at Agua Caliente Span Casino Resort and Spa. Time: 8 p.m. Price: $65. Feb. 16 Greater Palm Springs Food and Wine – at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort and Spa. Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Price: Advance online $20.

– at Renaissance Indian Wells Resort and Spa. Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Price: Advance online $20. Feb. 16 Snoop Dogg – at Fantasy Springs Casino. Time: 8 p.m. Price: $109, $99, $79 and $59.

– at Fantasy Springs Casino. Time: 8 p.m. Price: $109, $99, $79 and $59. Feb. 21 Free Movie Screening of Empire of the Sun , Rancho Mirage Film Club – at Rancho Mirage Library/Observatory.

, Rancho Mirage Film Club – at Rancho Mirage Library/Observatory. Feb. 22 Borrego Health Services on campus – at COD faculty/staff parking lot No. 3.

on campus – at COD faculty/staff parking lot No. 3. Feb.22 Jazz at the Pollock Guest Artist Concert, Dr. Reed Gratz Band- at Pollock Theatre. Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Price: $5.