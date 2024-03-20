Downtown Indio channels a culture for music and arts

The City of Indio embraces music and arts by renovating Downtown Indio, allowing new businesses to thrive through freedom of expression, from vintage shops to colorful arts and local music.

Formerly known as Old Town, Downtown Indio originated as a railroad town where settlers could unwind for social interactions. Over time, the city became a ghost town, with only a few shops, such as YellowMart and the Johnsons Photography shop, remaining.

In recent years, Downtown Indio has intertwined vintage trends with youth arts culture, becoming a canvas for local artists of all types to display their talents to the community.

Josiah Gonzalez, the owner of Little Street Music Hall, opened his business to provide a platform for creatives by hosting open mics, comedy skits, roast battles and album release parties. “We saw a shift of the city getting serious about bringing artists and creatives to the downtown area,” Gonzalez stated, emphasizing the city’s commitment to fostering artistic expression.

The new art has already made it’s debut in local music videos such as “Juice Moves” by local rapper MCKG and the “Wonderwall//Oasis Cover” by local music group, Avenida Music, featuring the new installations as backgrounds for their work. MCKG said, “It means a lot to me and the rest of the artists out there because the scenery compliments each other and just breeds creativity,” highlighting the inspiring environment developments that allow artists to feel free through their work.

Vintage shops have become a noticeably growing trend in recent years. Downtown Indio’s Return of the Goods curates a selection of vintage clothing and decor items, attracting customers with its nostalgia-inducing collection. Similarly, Cool Cat Threads offers a mix of retro-inspired fashion finds, cultivating a vibrant community of vintage enthusiasts.

“People really want to be able to explore creative outlets,” Gonzalez said. He stressed the importance of curation in allowing individuals to express themselves creatively. By embracing the past, these small businesses are not only preserving history, but also shaping the future of fashion retail in Indio.

Art takes on various forms, including culinary delights. Second Saturdays and Friday Night Munchies are examples of this in Downtown Indio. These recurring events serve as platforms for local food businesses to showcase their food creations to the community. With music, bounce houses, and a welcoming space for social interaction, these gatherings reflect the city’s founding principles. Indio has not only become a destination, but also a celebration of talented creations.