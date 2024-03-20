The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral

Menu

Downtown Indio channels a culture for music and arts

Jodeci Alcocer, Digital EditorMarch 20, 2024

The City of Indio embraces music and arts by renovating Downtown Indio, allowing new businesses to thrive through freedom of expression, from vintage shops to colorful arts and local music.

Formerly known as Old Town, Downtown Indio originated as a railroad town where settlers could unwind for social interactions. Over time, the city became a ghost town, with only a few shops, such as YellowMart and the Johnsons Photography shop, remaining.

In recent years, Downtown Indio has intertwined vintage trends with youth arts culture, becoming a canvas for local artists of all types to display their talents to the community.

Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Jodeci Alcocer. The Little Street Music Hall filled with fans.

Josiah Gonzalez, the owner of Little Street Music Hall, opened his business to provide a platform for creatives by hosting open mics, comedy skits, roast battles and album release parties. “We saw a shift of the city getting serious about bringing artists and creatives to the downtown area,” Gonzalez stated, emphasizing the city’s commitment to fostering artistic expression.

Story continues below advertisement

The new art has already made it’s debut in local music videos such as “Juice Moves” by local rapper MCKG and the “Wonderwall//Oasis Cover” by local music group, Avenida Music, featuring the new installations as backgrounds for their work. MCKG said, “It means a lot to me and the rest of the artists out there because the scenery compliments each other and just breeds creativity,” highlighting the inspiring environment developments that allow artists to feel free through their work.

Vintage shops have become a noticeably growing trend in recent years. Downtown Indio’s Return of the Goods curates a selection of vintage clothing and decor items, attracting customers with its nostalgia-inducing collection.  Similarly, Cool Cat Threads offers a mix of retro-inspired fashion finds, cultivating a vibrant community of vintage enthusiasts.

Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Jodeci Alcocer. Cool Cat Threads and Return of the Goods vintage shop.

“People really want to be able to explore creative outlets,” Gonzalez said. He stressed the importance of curation in allowing individuals to express themselves creatively. By embracing the past, these small businesses are not only preserving history, but also shaping the future of fashion retail in Indio.

Art takes on various forms, including culinary delights. Second Saturdays and Friday Night Munchies are examples of this in Downtown Indio. These recurring events serve as platforms for local food businesses to showcase their food creations to the community. With music, bounce houses, and a welcoming space for social interaction, these gatherings reflect the city’s founding principles. Indio has not only become a destination, but also a celebration of talented creations.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Local director Christian Sesma debuts new movie Lights Out
Local director Christian Sesma debuts new movie 'Lights Out'
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Maria Noble Valdez. Art ctudents Roberto Flores and Alma Pineda reflect on their time at OTAS.
Old Town Artisan Studios makes art more accessible
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral. Yum Food Fest Banner
Coachella Valley's largest food festival and market hosts annual event
Photo courtesy of The Chaparrel/Christopher Gonzalez. Work by Carlos Ramirez.
Los Angeles artist show off their roots at RAIZ II art exhibit
Photo courtesy of Riverside County Scare and Pumpkin Festival. Central town of Plaza Fantazma.
The Scare Pumpkin Festival opens at Indio Fairgrounds
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Collection by Omar Columbus.
'Out of the Fire' art exhibition: A multi-medium look into the lives of combat veterans
More in Local
Photo Courtesy of the Office of the President. Laura Hope hosts her listening sessions.
President Laura Hope reflects on her current time at COD
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Maria Noble Valdez. F-117 Nighthawk Hangar.
Palm Springs Air Museum boasts its F-117 and the people behind it
Eisenhower Health maintains a magnet recognized nursing program.
Local racers welcome Palm Desert R/C Raceway
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral / Jet Bautista Picture of the Food Pantry at College of the Desert in Palm Desert on November 29, 2023
The Food Pantry at COD is serving student needs
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. File: Fifty years at the Living Desert. 2022 Wildlights.
Coachella Valley offers many fun holiday activities
More in News
black and white usb cable plugged in black device
Are EVs the future in California?
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Maria Noble Valdez. Students sit and speak with Darnell Durrah and Lori McCallum Bailey in the Multi-Purpose Room.
COD's Veteran Resource Center holds open discussion on mental health
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Jet Bautista. Flags honoring the Veterans for the ceremony at College of the Desert on Nov. 9, 2023.
COD honors veterans during a special ceremony
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: Jeremiah Estrada #56 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 11, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
San Diego Padres claim Palm Desert’s Jeremiah Estrada
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Maria Noble Valdez. Local arts, media and entertainment panelists speak to students about their careers.
Industry leaders encourage students to pursue arts, media and entertainment careers
Photo Courtesy of The MLB on X.
The stage is ready for the 2023 World Series
About the Contributor
Jodeci Alcocer, Copy Editor and Staff Reporter
Jodeci graduated with his associate in Business Administration from College of the Desert in the Fall of 2019. He transferred to San Diego State University, graduating with his bachelor's in General Business in the spring of 2022. He’s returned to College of the Desert to complete his second associate's degree in Journalism (AA-T) and joined The Chaparral team with goals of becoming a sports and entertainment writer.

Comments (0)

All The Chaparral Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *