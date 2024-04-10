The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral

Menu

Spectators enjoy solar eclipse event at COD

April 10, 2024
Photo+courtesy+of+Associate+Press%2F%2FKin+Cheung.+An+annular+solar+eclipse+is+seen+in+on+April+7%2C+2024.+
AP
Photo courtesy of Associate Press//Kin Cheung. An annular solar eclipse is seen in on April 7, 2024.

On April 8, College of the Desert hosted a one-of-a-kind solar eclipse viewing event for students, faculty, staff and Coachella Valley residents.

The event occurred outside the Palm Desert campus’s H.N. and Frances C. Berger Science Building. Two STEM professors were present to answer questions about the solar eclipse. At the same time, equipment such as protective glasses, mirrors, binoculars, and a telescope were provided for people to view the solar eclipse. 

STEM Professor Amira Elsenousy discussed solar eclipses and their formation, saying a solar eclipse occurs when the moon passes between the earth and the sun, covering the sun. It’s what happens when the moon’s shadow covers the sun’s radiation. “The solar eclipse is one of the rare phenomena in nature and doesn’t happen very often, so it’s important to learn how it forms and is created,” said Elsenousy.

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jet Bautista. Spectators visit the Palm Desert campus for the solar eclipse event on April 8, 2024.

Ashton Reyes, one of the volunteers at the event, detailed some interesting facts about the solar eclipse. “One cool thing about the solar eclipse is that the Sun is at a solar maximum. Being able to look at the solar eclipse, you will be able to see three dark spots, and many more dark spots around the sun where there are high levels of solar activity,” Reyes said,

Story continues below advertisement

Reyes also said, “Once everything gets dark and the moon completely covers the sun, there is a bright ring of light, almost like burning magnesium, which burns super white and could damage your retina.”

Reyes also advised students aspiring to enter astronomy: “I recommend talking to professors because they are so knowledgeable. If you find their work interesting enough, they will increase your passion for astronomy and provide you with much information,” said Reyes.

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jet Bautista. Binoculars used for spectators to view the solar eclipse.

STEM Professor Ahmed ElShafie said students can apply for a couple of astronomy classes, such as collective astronomy, which is one-on-one. “We also have planetary astronomy to learn more about the planets and the solar system, and we also offer undergraduates research experience for hands-on experience,” ElShafie said.  

Organizers said they hope students can understand an eclipse and want to learn more. For more information about the College of the Desert’s science degrees and courses, visit the College of the Desert.

 
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Photo courtesy of COD Athletics. Supporting all student athletes.
Sports review: An end of the season update
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jet Bautista. Photo of an adoptable pet at the Loving All Animals event.
College of the Desert hosts Caring Paws Resource Fair
Photo courtesy: Miyoshi Price
Journalist Miyoshi Price shares her story during Black History Month
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jet Bautista. Photo of College of the Desert Career Fair in the Cravens Students Services.
Students connect with potential employers at Career Fair
Photo Courtesy of the Office of the President. Laura Hope hosts her listening sessions.
President Laura Hope reflects on her current time at COD
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Julie Gamez. SAGA Club (Sexuality and Gender Alliance)
Students rush to Spring 2024 Club Rush
More in Local
Downtown Indio channels a culture for music and arts
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Maria Noble Valdez. F-117 Nighthawk Hangar.
Palm Springs Air Museum boasts its F-117 and the people behind it
Local director Christian Sesma debuts new movie Lights Out
Local director Christian Sesma debuts new movie 'Lights Out'
Olivia Rodrigo launched her GUTS World Tour at Acrisure Arena
Olivia Rodrigo launched her 'GUTS' World Tour at Acrisure Arena
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Maria Noble Valdez. The grounds of Indian Wells Tennis Gardens view from the iconic media deck.
Indian Wells prepares for the BNP Paribas Open
Eisenhower Health maintains a magnet recognized nursing program.
About the Contributor
Jet Bautista
Jet Bautista, Staff Reporter
My name is Jet Bautista. I'm 21 years old and I'm from the Coachella Valley. I currently attend College of the Desert and am pursuing my B.A. in Journalism. I have a passion for all aspects of sports, especially basketball, football and golf.

Comments (0)

All The Chaparral Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *