Cars and Coffee event unites car enthusiasts

Isaac ManaughApril 24, 2024
Photo courtesy of Isaac Manaugh. Showing the overview and what there is to see when showing up to cars and cofee.

Every Saturday morning, car enthusiasts flock to the Aspen Mills Bakery’s parking lot in La Quinta for the highly anticipated weekly Cars and Coffee event. Attendees grab their morning coffee, meet new people and see pieces of history.

Photo Cutorsy of Isaac Manaugh. Showing off a 1930 Stutz.

Discovering a vast array of automobiles and engaging with a diverse group of people the event also unveils narratives that can enhance guests’ overall experience.

The event starts at  7 a.m. and ends at 9:30 a.m. and offers car enthusiasts a fun kickstart to their weekend festivities.

Cars and Coffee is family-friendly and designed for all ages. Car collector Pete Lodo is a regular participant who loves the event. “I’ve been coming to Cars and Coffee for about six years now and it’s been a lot of fun, I’ve met a lot of new friends.”

Attendees can see pieces of machinery ranging from the early 1900s to the brand-new cars of the 21st century. It’s great way and opportunity to see what cars were like many years ago.

The Cars and Coffee organizers are part of the Palm Springs Cruisin Association. They want everyone who attends to treat each other with respect, respect the car, respect the people and respect the bakery. They have been meeting since the pandemic offering guests outside entertainment options. Their goal is to foster enjoyment and camaraderie within the car community in the Coachella Valley. The car club also donates to Kids Have Cancer.

To learn more visit Palm Springs Cruisin Association.
