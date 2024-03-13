President Laura Hope reflects on her current time at COD

COD’s interim president, Laura Hope, started her new position in June 2023. In September, Hope spoke to The Chaparral about her goals for the term and what she was doing in her position at the time to make those goals achievable. Five months later, Hope reflects on her work so far.

Upon starting her position, President Hope implemented Candid Community Engagement Sessions, where she hosted opportunities for community members to speak on what they wanted to see at COD. Hope refers to these as “listening sessions” and says she has been prioritizing learning the conditions of things through these sessions. Through these listening experiences came learning experiences where she learned about reoccurring barriers to education. Through this, Hope realized that transportation significantly contributes to educational obstacles. As a response, in January, COD implemented a free shuttle service called the Roadrunner Express, which compliments COD’s partnership with SunLine and provides students with free, unlimited rides between campuses.

Hope learned accessibility was another primary concern—specifically, accessibility to affordable educational tools and resources such as textbooks. The interim president says that this constantly expressed concern led to the creation of the $5 textbook rentals. Through the $5 Textbook Rental Pilot Program, a few textbooks are now available to rent for five dollars.

Hope continues to work towards improving the community college. She says she loves interacting with students and the Coachella Valley community. The feedback she has gotten and continues to get allows her to decide what is next for COD and what is best for its students. When students leave COD, Hope wants them to believe they have the right and ability to pursue their dreams.