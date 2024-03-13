The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral

Menu

President Laura Hope reflects on her current time at COD

Maria Noble Valdez, Staff Reporter/Copy EditorMarch 13, 2024
Photo+Courtesy+of+the+Office+of+the+President.+Laura+Hope+hosts+her+listening+sessions.
Photo Courtesy of the Office of the President. Laura Hope hosts her listening sessions.

COD’s interim president, Laura Hope, started her new position in June 2023. In September, Hope spoke to The Chaparral about her goals for the term and what she was doing in her position at the time to make those goals achievable. Five months later, Hope reflects on her work so far.

Upon starting her position, President Hope implemented Candid Community Engagement Sessions, where she hosted opportunities for community members to speak on what they wanted to see at COD.  Hope refers to these as “listening sessions” and says she has been prioritizing learning the conditions of things through these sessions. Through these listening experiences came learning experiences where she learned about reoccurring barriers to education.  Through this, Hope realized that transportation significantly contributes to educational obstacles. As a response, in January, COD implemented a free shuttle service called the Roadrunner Express, which compliments COD’s partnership with SunLine and provides students with free, unlimited rides between campuses.

Photo courtesy of the Office of the President. The Roadrunner Express bus stop signage are at COD’s campuses.

Hope learned accessibility was another primary concern—specifically, accessibility to affordable educational tools and resources such as textbooks. The interim president says that this constantly expressed concern led to the creation of the $5 textbook rentals. Through the $5 Textbook Rental Pilot Program, a few textbooks are now available to rent for five dollars.

Hope continues to work towards improving the community college. She says she loves interacting with students and the Coachella Valley community. The feedback she has gotten and continues to get allows her to decide what is next for COD and what is best for its students. When students leave COD, Hope wants them to believe they have the right and ability to pursue their dreams.

Story continues below advertisement
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Photo courtesy: Miyoshi Price
Journalist Miyoshi Price shares her story during Black History Month
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jet Bautista. Photo of College of the Desert Career Fair in the Cravens Students Services.
Students connect with potential employers at Career Fair
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Julie Gamez. SAGA Club (Sexuality and Gender Alliance)
Students rush to Spring 2024 Club Rush
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral /Jet Bautista. College of the Desert students Maria Arcos and Pablo Guzman preparing to hand out food.
FIND and COD partner to distribute food to students in need
Eisenhower Health maintains a magnet recognized nursing program.
Students benefit from $5 Rental Program
Students benefit from $5 Rental Program
More in Local
Downtown Indio channels a culture for music and arts
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Maria Noble Valdez. F-117 Nighthawk Hangar.
Palm Springs Air Museum boasts its F-117 and the people behind it
Local director Christian Sesma debuts new movie Lights Out
Local director Christian Sesma debuts new movie 'Lights Out'
Local racers welcome Palm Desert R/C Raceway
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Maria Noble Valdez. Art ctudents Roberto Flores and Alma Pineda reflect on their time at OTAS.
Old Town Artisan Studios makes art more accessible
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral / Jet Bautista Picture of the Food Pantry at College of the Desert in Palm Desert on November 29, 2023
The Food Pantry at COD is serving student needs
More in News
black and white usb cable plugged in black device
Are EVs the future in California?
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Maria Noble Valdez. Students sit and speak with Darnell Durrah and Lori McCallum Bailey in the Multi-Purpose Room.
COD's Veteran Resource Center holds open discussion on mental health
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Jet Bautista. Flags honoring the Veterans for the ceremony at College of the Desert on Nov. 9, 2023.
COD honors veterans during a special ceremony
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: Jeremiah Estrada #56 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 11, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
San Diego Padres claim Palm Desert’s Jeremiah Estrada
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Maria Noble Valdez. Local arts, media and entertainment panelists speak to students about their careers.
Industry leaders encourage students to pursue arts, media and entertainment careers
Photo Courtesy of The MLB on X.
The stage is ready for the 2023 World Series

Comments (0)

All The Chaparral Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *