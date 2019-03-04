Parkland shooting: One year anniversary

BY AMBER JUAREZ

Photo courtesy of AP Images. Parkland victims remembered on one year anniversary of MSD shooting.

On Feb. 14, 2018, 17 innocent lives were taken at Majority Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla after a teen gunman opened fire with a semi-automatic rifle at his former high school. Fourteen of the 17 were students and the others were staff members. After this horrific event, the survivors of Parkland created the nonprofit organization called March for Our Lives.

The students at Majority Stoneman Douglas High school showed that you can be strong during hard times by becoming gun control activists. This past year the Parkland survivors have accomplished so much. The first March for Our Lives was held in Washington D.C on March 24, 2018, this was one of the 800 rallies that were held in other major cities. There were approximately 200,000 people that showed up. Many students gave speeches to bring awareness to gun violence in America. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s 9-year-old granddaughter, Yolanda Renee King, gave a speech at the rally and made a very bold statement she said that she dreams of a gun-free world.

Vote for Our Lives was another movement created after the Parkland shooting. Vote for Our Lives is an organization that brings attention to the importance of registering to vote. This organization had mainly targeted a younger crowd. During the 2018 midterm election, many people had registered to vote through the Vote for Our Lives website.

Even though this was a tragic event, the survivors decided to turn it around and make the best of it. They have gained thousands of supporters throughout the year and are talking about important issued like gun control. They hope to make a difference in this world and work to help stop the violence.

Seventeen innocent lives were taken in a blink of an eye because of one selfish person. Things like this are not supposed to happen in a school or anywhere at all. These people’s families aren’t going to see their kids anymore. School is supposed to be a safe place where children and parents aren’t worried about getting hurt.

One year after this tragic event we remember: Alyssa Alhadeff (14), Scott Beigel(35), Martin Duque Anguiano(14), Nicholas Dworet(17), Aaron Feis(37), Jaime Guttenberg(14), Chris Hixon(49), Luke Hoyer(15), Cara Loughran (14), Gina Montalto(14), Joaquin Oliver(17), Alaina Petty( 14), Meadow Pollack(18), Helena Ramsay(17),Alex Schachter(14), Carmen Schentrup(16), Peter Wang (15).