Golf team looks to put turbulent start behind them

BY COLIN CHAPDELAINE

SPORTS EDITOR

Photo courtesy of COD Athletics. This year’s men’s golf team looks to embark on a successful season.

The record rainfall in the Coachella Valley throughout February hasn’t just impacted roadways and commuter traffic. The Roadrunners have been forced to postpone multiple tournaments early in their season as a result of the inclement conditions.

In their first year under head coach Thomas Mainez Jr., the weather conditions are just another compounding factor in what has been a slow start for the team.

Opening the season at the Point Conception Open on Jan. 27 and 28, the Roadrunners ended day one with an 8th place finish and did not have enough participants to qualify on day two.

The team would have a similar finish in each of their next three events, finding themselves in the middle of the pack despite some promising individual performances.

While the slow start has yielded less than desirable results on the greens, the team remains motivated and confident heading into the remainder of their schedule. Freshman Josh Lumgair expects the results to begin to shift in COD’s favor moving forward.

“We have been struggling so far [and] have had two tournaments postponed. Our season is just about to get crazy,” said Lumgair, referring to the full slate of events scheduled throughout March and April. “We’re kind of struggling to click and play as a team right now, but I expect us to get things going and come out strong for our event on Wednesday (March 6).”

Now that temperatures appear to be climbing and the bulk of the rainfall seems to be behind us, the Roadrunners can look forward to hitting a stride as a team as they prepare for the heavy slate of tournaments ahead of them.

First-year COD head coach Thomas Mainez Jr. brings with him an impressive resume including multiple NCAA Division II runner up finishes as the head coach of the CSU-San Bernardino Coyotes, and will undoubtedly make the adjustments to see the 2019 Roadrunners revert back to the dominant force that the COD golf program has fielded for years.

The Roadrunners are back in action on Wednesday, March 6 at the Los Verdes Golf Course in Rancho Palos Verdes for a 10 a.m. tee time. For scores, recaps and highlights, please visit www.codathletics.com