Young people strike for climate change

BY AMBER JUAREZ

STAFF REPORTER

Photo courtesy of AP images. Students striking in Hong Kong to bring awareness to climate change.

Climate change and global warming have been the main issue that everyone is talking about since Al Gore released a documentary called “An Inconvenient Truth” back in 2006. In this documentary, Gore explained how humans have messed up the earth and something must be done about it immediately. Since then, many organizations have been created around the world to end climate change. Most of the organizations are created by students.

One specific group that was created by students is called School Strike 4 Climate Change. This is a non-profit organization created to bring awareness to climate change in a peaceful manner. School Strike 4 Climate Change is made up of young students around the globe that strike every Friday.

On March. 15, 2019, students across the globe participated in the strike to end climate change. Thousands of students in the United States walked out of class on Friday when told not to. The strikes in the United States were mostly focused towards The Green New Deal, a plan created by Democrats that would help prevent climate change in the near future.

On Feb. 7, 2019, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Representative Edward Markey, D-Mass., presented the idea of the Green New Deal to the House of Representatives.

In this plan greenhouse emissions will be reduced. By reducing greenhouse emissions it will cut them in half by 2030. This will limit global warming to less than 2.7 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100. In order to achieve this goal, the United States must switch to 100% renewable energy. The main activists that are advocating this deal are students.

Students as young as ten are advocating climate change. Many young children are advocating climate change because they are aware of the challenges they will face in the future if nothing is done. These young activists are determined to bring climate change to an end.

According to NASA, if nothing is done about climate change there will be a loss of sea ice, accelerated sea level rise and more intense heat waves. Hurricanes will become stronger over time and the sea level will rise 1-4 feet by 2100. The most important issue is the Arctic is likely to become completely ice-free in the summer before mid-century.

A Swedish teenager by the name of Greta Thunberg has been very successful in gaining many politicians attention to climate change. Thurnberg has inspired many students around the world to go on strike every Friday during school.

Thunberg won’t stop fighting for climate change until the people in power take action. At a climate change strike, Thurnberg said, “For way too long, the politicians and the people in power have gotten away with not doing anything to fight the climate crisis, but we will make sure that they will not get away with it any longer. We are striking because we have done our homework and they have not.” Thurnberg is also nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize this year.

Young people are finally taking action and standing up for what they strongly believe in. They will continue to push their beliefs onto politicians. This generation’s voices will be heard no matter what. Climate change will come to an end if enough people listen and take action.