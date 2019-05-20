Westfield JCPenney holds Kids Zone event in Palm Desert

BY MELISSA ESPINOZA

STAFF REPORTER

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. Moms watched their kids decorate Mother’s Day cards.

On Saturday, May 11, JCPenney held their Kids Zone event at the Westfield mall in Palm Desert.

During the event, children were able to make Mother’s Day cards. They were provided with cards and given colors, stamps and stickers to decorate them to their liking. Kids are also given an ID badge and collector’s pins and if they collect all six pins, they earn a project master medallion. Families that participated were also given a one day ten percent JCPenney coupon, as well as a coupon for the special merchandise of the day, for this event they had 25 percent Jojo Siwa’s coupon.

“We always have a one-day special coupon that can be combined with our other coupon at the store, so that’s an additional benefit for them [parents], is usually ten percent, plus we usually have a coupon base on whatever the theme is that we are doing. Today we are doing Mother’s days cards and all of our Jojo merchandise is an extra 25 percent off,” said Ann Green, a recovery employee at JCPenney.

The Kids Zone event has been taking place for two years and has offered fun activities for families and their children. “They can expect anything from coloring, to, we’ve done beads, dart activities, where they got to shoot little Nerf guns, there’s always something different that we do once a month,” said Green.

The Kids Zone events are held once a month and is free for all families. “It was fun, we did one before for Halloween. We come here and if there is an event then we do it… I think is fun, my kids like it,” said Indio resident, Cece Grabdahl.

The next Kids Zone will be held on June 8 from 11 a.m to noon. The theme will be Father’s Day and children will get to decorate a photo frame.