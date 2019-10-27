New veterinary assistant program offers new career opportunities

BY AMBER JUAREZ

COPY EDITOR

College of the Desert has opened a new door to many students who want to pursue a career in the veterinary field. COD has partnered up with M&K Education to create a new veterinary assistant training program.

M&K Education offers many healthcare career training programs for students who want to be a veterinary assistant, dental assistant, pharmacy technician, clinical medical assistant and others.

This program is an excellent way for students to get hands-on experience and gain knowledge in veterinary medicine. They will also learn how to take care of sick and injured animals, medical terminology, dental assisting, surgical assisting and much more.

Students who take the program will have a total of 150 hours of class lecture and 100 hours of clinical externship.

Clinical externship is a way for students to get work experience as a veterinary assistant, and students are able to complete the clinical externship at a local vet cite through M&K Education.

To register for the program you must have a high school diploma or G.E.D, be proficient in English and know ninth-grade level algebra and arithmetic and in order to complete the clinical externship, you have to be 18 years old.

The registration fee is $3,195, but students do not have to worry about this price fee because this program allows students to get financial aid.

Training sessions will begin on Nov. 4, 2019 and end on April 15, 2020 at the COD PaCE, which is located downstairs in the Westfield mall in Palm Desert.

Clinical externship for this session is to be completed on Aug. 31, 2020 and the next training session will start on March 14 and end on Aug. 29, 2020, with the externship to be completed on December 31, 2020.

If you are interested in a career as a veterinary assistant visit http://www.collegeofthedesert.edu/community/pace/Pages/Veterinary-Tech.aspx.