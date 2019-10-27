Palm Springs Pride Run celebrates diversity

Photo Courtesy by Randy Wiemer PS Pride and Run 2018.

BY ESTEFANIA MOREIRA

STAFF REPORTER

Palm Springs Pride Run & Walk (PSPRW) is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2. Organizers say this thriving and energetic event is part of the weekend of activities celebrating Greater Palm Springs Pride. The event is sponsored by the Palm Springs Front Runners & Walkers, a running and walking club for members and friends of the LGBT community in Coachella Valley.

Palm Springs Front Runners and Walkers are a local organization, which is part of the International Front Runners, an informal network of LGBT running groups around the world. Membership is open to everyone without regard to ability, ethnicity, gender, status or sexual orientation. There are about a hundred front runner clubs around the world, and most clubs have regular weekly runs/walks and get together at local restaurants after their runs.

The Palm Springs Pride Run and Walk is a 5K (3.1 miles) course through the beautiful and historic neighborhood of Old Las Palmas in Palm Springs. The course will take participants through celebrity homes such as Leonardo Dicaprio, Kirk Douglas, Lily Tomlin and many more. There will be volunteers cheering for the participates, motivating them and water stops to keep participates well-hydrated.

This event will benefit the LGBT Community Center of The Desert or The Center as it is commonly known, and Safe Schools Desert Cities. The Center is a community-based organization providing vital services to its members. Services include mental health and wellness clinics, a community food bank, senior programming, youth suicide prevention and anti-bullying programs.

Safe Schools Desert Cities empowers local LGBTQ youth, their allies and Gay-Straight Alliance (GSA) advisers. They provide opportunities for the community and individual growth through education, advocacy, recreational activities and opportunities for self-expression.

Photo Courtesy by Randy Wiemer. Runners and walkers enjoying the race.

Realtor and Committee Front Runner member Randy Wiemer said he enjoys to run on the PSPRW event, “Not only will people get a great workout and enjoy the beautiful scenery of the course, but Pride runners/walkers will support our charities.”

Supporting charities is a huge factor for the Pride Run and Walk.

Vice President of the Palm Springs Front Runners and Walkers, Michael Ambrose said, “As members of Palm Springs Front Runners and Walkers, we feel lucky to live in such a beautiful and welcoming community, so we are happy and honored to give back by raising money at our annual Pride Run and Walk for important local charities. The LGBT Community Center of the Desert plays a critical role in the lives of so many throughout Coachella Valley, including many of our own club members, so we are thrilled to have them back as one of our beneficiaries. We are also thrilled to support Safe Schools Desert Cities to help empower the next generation of LGBT youth, and possible future members of Palm Springs Front Runners and Walkers.”

Community Engagement Coordinator Raul Rodriguez Landeros from The Center said, “The Palm Springs 5k Pride Run and Walk is one of my favorite Pride events because it truly celebrates diversity and community. Not only are you running (literally) for an amazing cause, supporting local organizations that do such great work, but you’re surrounded by folks from all walks of life who greet you with so much love. I absolutely love happy people, especially that early in the morning. This Pride Run and Walk is for sure a memorable event, like no place else. Run your heart out!”

Online registration is $35 until Oct. 30 and in person registration is $40 on Nov. 1 and 2. Packet pickup will be at Ace Hardware at Smoke Tree Village, 1785 E Palm Canyon Drive on Nov. 1 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The race day registration will start at 6:45 a.m. on Nov. 2 at W Chino Drive at Belardo Road and race day registration ends at 7:50 a.m, with the race starting at 8 a.m.

PSFRW is offering a $5 discount Code to COD students and faculty staff. For more information and to register for Pride Run/Walk is at http://palmspringspriderun.com and use discount code: COD

For more information visit https://frontrunners.clubexpress.com/