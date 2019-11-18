New sports media class led by well-known broadcaster

Photo courtesy of Ralph Strangis. Ralph Strangis announces in the broadcast booth at American Airlines Center.

BY ALEXANDRO ZATARAIN

STAFF REPORTER

“If you don’t kill the job you have – you’ll never get the job you want.”

That is lesson number one. At least it was when meeting Ralph Strangis for the first time in what he explained as a Ralphism.

Strangis is the former seven-time Lone Star Emmy award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Dallas Stars. In 2015, after 25 years with the Stars, he left the full-time booth to pursue new opportunities.

A few years after leaving what many would describe as a dream job, he has landed at College of the Desert, where he will teach a new course RTV 003 Sports Media scheduled for Spring 2020. This a sports writing and broadcasting course that will offer sports enthusiasts opportunities to learn, research, write and produce both print, broadcast, pre-taped and live sporting events throughout campus

As a new addition to COD, Strangis plans to bring his real-world experience to students and show them how to apply skills to live.

“I want to teach students life skills,” Strangis began. ‘I want to focus on life skills and storytelling.”

“I think so often we don’t get into things like how to manage your time, manage a deadline, how to hit a deadline, how to prepare, how to research, how to do homework, how to take information and then spit it back out into something meaningful,” Strangis said.

The Voice of the Stars is a testament to that. Strangis obtained his degree in applied technology and performance improvement from the University of North Texas in 2016, decades after he began his career in broadcast.

As a kid, Strangis would take his tape recorder to local Minnesota high school football, basketball and hockey games to practice. It was at 16 where he locked up his first paid job, which led to a fruitful career in sports.

Since leaving the Stars four years ago, Strangis has still gotten behind the mic to call games, working for Westwood One and NHL International, calling the NHL’s 2019 Global Series Challenge in Europe, the 2018 Olympic Men’s and Women’s Hockey, the NHL Centennial Classic, Winter Classics and Stadium Series games and Stanley Cup playoff games.

“You can get in. You can get experience. You can get daily experience doing what it is you want to do out there, and you can hear from people like me, and I’m going to bring in other industry experts to talk to the class about what it is they’re looking for out there.”

Even before his first day teaching community college students, Strangis has kept his promise in bringing experts in house in introducing Howard Deneroff, Executive Producer of Westwood One, to radio production students.

“In the third period of my life, I want to help the next group get ready for life and what’s ahead.”

To learn more about Ralph Strangis, visit his website at www.senselessproductions.com.

If you are interested in enrolling in the RTV 003 Sports Media class. Schedules are out this week. The course is offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. – 3:05 p.m. in the KCOD building on Park View. You can register at www.collegeofthedesert.edu.