The Maker Space: A place where creativity becomes reality

Jet Bautista, Staff Reporter September 27, 2023
Courtesy+of+The+Chaparral.+Small+plastic+projects+made+in+The+Maker+Space.
Jet Bautista
Courtesy of The Chaparral. Small plastic projects made in “The Maker Space.”

What opportunities are available for students?

The Maker Space offers a unique work environment where students can turn their creative ideas into reality. On-campus training is required for students to make and create projects using different kinds of equipment, including milling machines, laser cutters, 3D printers, embroidery machines, and more. The Maker Space empowers students to explore their creativity.

What Do You Learn from Being Part of a Team and Why Join?

Being part of the Maker Space team teaches students the importance of teamwork. Alexander Ivy, a student worker for the Maker Space, says relying on the team and trusting their abilities instead of attempting to do everything alone. Prudence Chase, Interim Director of CTE projects, describes the team as “knowledgeable” and “passionate.”

How is Space Utilized by Students?

Fredric Raab, an advisor for the Maker Space, explains that students often come in with their projects and are taught how to use the equipment and create independently. Theater and architecture students also use the space for creating projects, props, and models. Maker Space club meets once a month to discuss projects. 

The Purpose of the Maker Space?

Chase states the “Maker Space’s purpose is to get the student’s creativity going.” It provides a space where innovation and creativity can grow, not only for students but also for practical applications and opportunities. The passionate and knowledgeable team can help transform small ideas into significant projects, catering to student’s interests, whether for academic purposes or personal enjoyment. The key aspect of using the equipment is designing on the computer and executing on the machines, mirroring modern manufacturing processes. The Maker Space welcomes students with ideas and can guide them in turning those ideas into reality. Taking the first step is often the hardest, but it’s a leap of faith worth taking.

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jet Bautista. The Maker Space building in the South Annex on the College of the Desert Campus in Palm Desert.
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jet Bautista. Milling Machine in progress of cutting out word work project spelling out College of the Desert.

 
About the Contributor
Jet Bautista, Staff Reporter
My name is Jet Bautista. I'm 20 years old and I'm from the Coachella Valley. I currently attend College of the Desert and am pursuing my B.A. in Journalism. I have a passion for all aspects of sports, especially basketball, football and golf.

