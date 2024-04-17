Sports review: An end of the season update

As many College of the Desert sports teams enter conference play, we look at what each team has done so far before it and where they stand at the season’s end.

We first examine men’s sports, including baseball, golf and tennis.

Baseball looks to have another successful season after their last two years of making the SoCal playoffs. The Roadrunners would start their season slow, going 1-4 through their first five games. Going into conference play, the Roadrunners would be at a record of 3-8. With conference games already going on, baseball would start their games off to an outstanding 4-0, making their overall record 7-8. We hope to see baseball continue its winning streak as they make a push for conference champions and a playoff birth. With a slow start to the season, the team would flip a switch going into conference play with a record of 18-15 overall and a conference record of 14-5. The Roadrunners are currently third in the conference.

We then switch over to men’s golf. Men’s golf has had five matches since Feb. 28, with their most recent match in Riverside, where they took 11th place. Their most notable match was in Jamul, where they took 2nd place. We wish the men’s golf team the best and hope to see them bring back wins.

Men’s tennis looks to come back this year with another successful season. Men’s tennis has started their season and conference play-off to a 3-0 start. Men’s tennis has been one of the longest-lasting successful sports here at College of the Desert. Men’s tennis won their 54th straight IEAC match on February 13th, 2024, against El Camino. Tennis would go on a 7-game win streak before getting their first loss of the season, where they would have a record of 9-3 before the IEAC Champions.

We switch to women’s sports: Softball, Tennis, and Beach Volleyball.

Starting with Softball, they went 15-15 last year with a conference record of 9-6. Softball has started their season slow, with a 1-5 record and four games left before heading into conference play. With four games left before the conference, we hope to see the softball team flip a switch and play like we know they can. Softball would continue to have a slow season as they would be 1-7 in conference and 3-17 overall with four games left.

Women’s tennis has not played any games as of right now. Currently, it is undetermined when their first game will be.

Beach volleyball is off to a slow start this year. With an overall record of 2-8, they look to bounce back against conference play starting the first of March. However, beach volleyball will continue to have a slow season as they are 0-8 in conference play and 2-17 overall with their two regular season games left.

We hope to see all sports for College of the Desert make playoff runs and bring home the win for our school. We wish all the teams playing the best of luck in their season and conference play and hope they can make COD proud.