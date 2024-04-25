The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral

Menu

International Club hosts annual Desert Music Festival

Aramis Rivera, Staff ReporterApril 25, 2024
Photo+courtesy+of+Takahide+Ueno.+Nylea+Aguilar+performing+at+Desert+Music+Festival+on+March+23.
Photo courtesy of Takahide Ueno. Nylea Aguilar performing at Desert Music Festival on March 23.

The International Club presented its second Desert Music Festival on March 23 before students went on spring break. Students gathered at Ranchers Park, located next to the Applied Science building, to enjoy food, live music and performances.

Two headliners of the festival were DJ Midnight Cowboy and rapper LANDO. DJ Midnight Cowboy, known for his exciting and eclectic mixes, kicked off the evening with a music set that hyped up the crowd. His mixes included popular tracks from Kid Cudi, 50 Cent, Tory Lanez and more.

Following DJ Midnight Cowboy’s electrifying performance, LANDO took the stage as the second performer of the event. He delivered all of his original songs with passion and charisma. The crowd was cheering and vibing to every beat. LANDO expressed his gratitude, “It was my first time headlining, and it was a pretty good experience. The vibes were good, and everyone was cheering, which was awesome.” 

Beyond the headliners, the Desert Music Festival showcased multiple participants. Each participant performed songs that had a special meaning to them. Student worker Christopher Martinez sang “Como Quien Pierde Una Estrella” by Alejandro Fernandez. “That song hits me deeply from growing up in my history of Mexican culture, and that is something I love to sing and perform,” said Martinez.

Story continues below advertisement

Anette Marquez sang “Amor Etern” by Rocío Durcal. “Amor Etern is very meaningful to me,” Marquez said. “It’s a traditional song to sing when a family member passes. Since everyone has experienced the loss of a loved one, I felt like performing this song, hoping it would resonate with them.”

The participants’ heartfelt performances moved the crowd. Everyone seemed to enjoy the night as they immersed themselves in the music and hung out with each other.

International Club President Martin Guevara, also known as Midnight Cowboy, started the idea last year for the event to highlight the music community on campus. She said, “We have a big music community on campus that doesn’t get highlighted enough, and I wanted to change that.” Recognizing the need to highlight the talent within the college, Guevara’s vision for the festival was driven by a desire to provide a platform for these artists to showcase their skills and gain the recognition they deserve.

International Club Advisor Marbella Ordaz expressed her gratitude for the successful event and the students’ participation. She said, “Everything came out beautiful. I was a little nervous because it was a day before students officially went on spring break. But seeing the outcome, my heart was super happy for students joining us at this year’s event.”

 

image00006
Gallery8 Photos
Takahide Ueno
Martin Guevara and Felpe Robles mixing tracks on the dj set.

 

The International Club aims to create more opportunities for students to come together and create lasting memories in the years to come. If you want to learn more about the International Club, follow @cod_ie on Instagram to hear about upcoming club meetings and campus events.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Downtown Indio channels a culture for music and arts
Local director Christian Sesma debuts new movie Lights Out
Local director Christian Sesma debuts new movie 'Lights Out'
Olivia Rodrigo launched her GUTS World Tour at Acrisure Arena
Olivia Rodrigo launched her 'GUTS' World Tour at Acrisure Arena
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Maria Noble Valdez. The grounds of Indian Wells Tennis Gardens view from the iconic media deck.
Indian Wells prepares for the BNP Paribas Open
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Maria Noble Valdez. Art ctudents Roberto Flores and Alma Pineda reflect on their time at OTAS.
Old Town Artisan Studios makes art more accessible
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral. Yum Food Fest Banner
Coachella Valley's largest food festival and market hosts annual event
More in Campus
Students attend first campus music event CODchella
Students attend first campus music event CODchella
Photo courtesy of COD Athletics.
End of the season sports review
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jet Bautista. Photo of an adoptable pet at the Loving All Animals event.
College of the Desert hosts Caring Paws Resource Fair
Photo courtesy of Associate Press//Kin Cheung. An annular solar eclipse is seen in on April 7, 2024.
Spectators enjoy solar eclipse event at COD
Photo courtesy: Miyoshi Price
Journalist Miyoshi Price shares her story during Black History Month
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jet Bautista. Photo of College of the Desert Career Fair in the Cravens Students Services.
Students connect with potential employers at Career Fair
More in Student Life
Photo Courtesy of the Office of the President. Laura Hope hosts her listening sessions.
President Laura Hope reflects on her current time at COD
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Julie Gamez. SAGA Club (Sexuality and Gender Alliance)
Students rush to Spring 2024 Club Rush
Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
What students should know about the primary election
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral. Outside the Donald and Peggy Cravens Student Services Center.
COD honors and supports student veterans
Photo Courtesy of COD Athletics. COD baseball dresses up in costumes for a team yoga.
Baseball team participates in Halloween costume yoga
Photo courtesy of The Chaparrel/Christopher Gonzalez. Work by Carlos Ramirez.
Los Angeles artist show off their roots at RAIZ II art exhibit
About the Contributor
Aramis Rivera
Aramis Rivera, Staff Reporter

My name is Aramis Rivera. I’m a first year student at College of The Desert. I’m majoring in journalism and also working toward obtaining a certificate in radio production. I plan to transfer to a four year university after getting my associates degree. I'm a staff reporter for The Chaparral gaining experience to establish a career in journalism.

Comments (0)

All The Chaparral Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *