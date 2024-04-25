International Club hosts annual Desert Music Festival

The International Club presented its second Desert Music Festival on March 23 before students went on spring break. Students gathered at Ranchers Park, located next to the Applied Science building, to enjoy food, live music and performances.

Two headliners of the festival were DJ Midnight Cowboy and rapper LANDO. DJ Midnight Cowboy, known for his exciting and eclectic mixes, kicked off the evening with a music set that hyped up the crowd. His mixes included popular tracks from Kid Cudi, 50 Cent, Tory Lanez and more.

Following DJ Midnight Cowboy’s electrifying performance, LANDO took the stage as the second performer of the event. He delivered all of his original songs with passion and charisma. The crowd was cheering and vibing to every beat. LANDO expressed his gratitude, “It was my first time headlining, and it was a pretty good experience. The vibes were good, and everyone was cheering, which was awesome.”

Beyond the headliners, the Desert Music Festival showcased multiple participants. Each participant performed songs that had a special meaning to them. Student worker Christopher Martinez sang “Como Quien Pierde Una Estrella” by Alejandro Fernandez. “That song hits me deeply from growing up in my history of Mexican culture, and that is something I love to sing and perform,” said Martinez.

Story continues below advertisement

Anette Marquez sang “Amor Etern” by Rocío Durcal. “Amor Etern is very meaningful to me,” Marquez said. “It’s a traditional song to sing when a family member passes. Since everyone has experienced the loss of a loved one, I felt like performing this song, hoping it would resonate with them.”

The participants’ heartfelt performances moved the crowd. Everyone seemed to enjoy the night as they immersed themselves in the music and hung out with each other.

International Club President Martin Guevara, also known as Midnight Cowboy, started the idea last year for the event to highlight the music community on campus. She said, “We have a big music community on campus that doesn’t get highlighted enough, and I wanted to change that.” Recognizing the need to highlight the talent within the college, Guevara’s vision for the festival was driven by a desire to provide a platform for these artists to showcase their skills and gain the recognition they deserve.

International Club Advisor Marbella Ordaz expressed her gratitude for the successful event and the students’ participation. She said, “Everything came out beautiful. I was a little nervous because it was a day before students officially went on spring break. But seeing the outcome, my heart was super happy for students joining us at this year’s event.”

Gallery • 8 Photos Takahide Ueno Martin Guevara and Felpe Robles mixing tracks on the dj set.

The International Club aims to create more opportunities for students to come together and create lasting memories in the years to come. If you want to learn more about the International Club, follow @cod_ie on Instagram to hear about upcoming club meetings and campus events.