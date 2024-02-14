The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral

Menu

Local racers welcome Palm Desert R/C Raceway

Jodeci Alcocer, Digital EditorFebruary 14, 2024

Remote-Control or Radio-Control Racing(RC) are small-scale gas or electric vehicles that have been used in the dirt and streets as a recreational activity since the 1970s.

In recent years, the value and engagement in RC racing has skyrocketed since the start of the pandemic and hasn’t slowed down with the help of Adam and Ronda Drake, owners of the Palm Desert RC Raceway. They are looking to expose Coachella Valley residents to more competition and growth within the sport.

The Drake’s purchased The Palm Desert RC Raceway (The Drake Raceway) last year, which then carved a path for new local racers to enjoy competition where they can compete for trophies, money or simply bragging rights. The Drakes have sponsorships and their own buggy line offering tips to racers on how to improve their skills on and off the track. They have been able to travel around the world competing in tournaments as they are one of most successful racers in their respective sport.

Professional RC competitions are not an average pick-up game to play. It takes time, practice and preparation when getting ready for a tournament. This sport requires maintenance from cleaning debris, inspection and understanding your engine in order to compete. Ronda Drake says this sport is beneficial for a variety of reasons as it improves your skills from driving, patience and mechanics.

Story continues below advertisement
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jodeci Alcocer. RC Cars driving through the track

RC vehicles are offered in multiple scale sizes and in gas or electric. The prices vary from $200 to $1,000 with some cars reaching up to almost 100mph. They are durable, well engineered and meant to last.

Local Coachella Valley Racers like Andrew Morales says the Palm Desert RC raceway is one of three tracks in Southern California which allows him to not have to drive out so far to compete. Having a home track gives Morales the time and ability to ensure his skills are ready for the tournaments while building connections with other racers.

“You come out here and we become like a family,” said Morales. This is what the community strives to be as this sport is much smaller than most sports such baseball, football or golf  but they’re looking to make a big impact in the sport scene.

For more information, visit the Palm Desert RC Raceway for scheduled open practices and events.

<script>

<script>

<script>

Jodeci Alcocer
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Local
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Maria Noble Valdez. Art ctudents Roberto Flores and Alma Pineda reflect on their time at OTAS.
Old Town Artisan Studios makes art more accessible
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral / Jet Bautista Picture of the Food Pantry at College of the Desert in Palm Desert on November 29, 2023
The Food Pantry at COD is serving student needs
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. File: Fifty years at the Living Desert. 2022 Wildlights.
Coachella Valley offers many fun holiday activities
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: Jeremiah Estrada #56 of the Chicago Cubs pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on June 11, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
San Diego Padres claim Palm Desert’s Jeremiah Estrada
Photo courtesy of the Chaparral/Christopher Gonzalez. Pro-Palestinian activists line Fred Waring across the street from Palm Desert Civic Park.
Palm Desert demonstrators rally for Palestinian rights
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Maria Noble Valdez. CODs Nursing Complex.
COD collaborates with Eisenhower Health to meet growing community needs
More in News
black and white usb cable plugged in black device
Are EVs the future in California?
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Maria Noble Valdez. Students sit and speak with Darnell Durrah and Lori McCallum Bailey in the Multi-Purpose Room.
COD's Veteran Resource Center holds open discussion on mental health
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Jet Bautista. Flags honoring the Veterans for the ceremony at College of the Desert on Nov. 9, 2023.
COD honors veterans during a special ceremony
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Maria Noble Valdez. Local arts, media and entertainment panelists speak to students about their careers.
Industry leaders encourage students to pursue arts, media and entertainment careers
Photo Courtesy of The MLB on X.
The stage is ready for the 2023 World Series
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral. Yum Food Fest Banner
Coachella Valley's largest food festival and market hosts annual event
About the Contributor
Jodeci Alcocer, Copy Editor and Staff Reporter
Jodeci graduated with his associate in Business Administration from College of the Desert in the Fall of 2019. He transferred to San Diego State University, graduating with his bachelor's in General Business in the spring of 2022. He’s returned to College of the Desert to complete his second associate's degree in Journalism (AA-T) and joined The Chaparral team with goals of becoming a sports and entertainment writer.

Comments (0)

All The Chaparral Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *