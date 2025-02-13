Anti-Trump organizations gather a peaceful protest: The 50501 movement

In response to President Donald Trump’s recent immigration policies and mass deportations, two activist groups, Courageous Resistance and Indivisible of the Desert, have organized protests to voice their opposition. The demonstration took place on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at two different locations in the Coachella Valley.

The first protest was held in Palm Desert at noon in front of Congressman Ken Calvert’s office. Protesters were calling on Calvert to take a stand against the administration’s immigration policies, which they argue are harmful to immigrant communities and families across the country. Protesters gathered with signs and chants, urging elected officials to protect immigrant rights and advocate for comprehensive immigration reform.

Gallery • 3 Photos Brenda Vargas Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. A protestor in Cathedral City holds a sign that reads "The country I serve doesn't serve my people. #daughterofimmigrants."

Later in the day, a second protest occurred in Cathedral City from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. in front of the Mary Pickford Theater. This demonstration aims to draw attention to the impact of mass deportations on local families and communities. Activists and community members are expected to share personal stories, call for legislative action and demand an end to policies they view as unjust and discriminatory.

“All I know is that I need to be the voice for the students who are around me, for those who cannot speak for themselves. It is my job, especially if it means putting myself in harm’s way to fight for what is right, because our country has fought for too long to go back to fascism and it is not right, no Nazis, no KKK, no fascist USA,” said Adriana Rojo, a local school teacher who attended the protest.

Thomas Bowers, a protester attending while on vacation, voiced his concerns about the Trump administration’s stance on immigration.

“I’m protesting the current administration. I don’t like our attitude toward immigrants,” Bowers said. “I’m not from this area; it’s important for me to be here to show that I support all of our people,” he continued.

Gallery • 2 Photos Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. A protestor in Cathedral City holds a sign that reads, "Immigrants make America Great! We are not criminals."

For many protestors, this event was just a small gesture to show their support to the movement.

“I am protesting for the rights of immigrants who are working hard but are being labeled as criminals,” said Johana Magna, a protester advocating for immigrant rights.

This demonstration was in connection with the 50501 movement, which stands for “50 States, 50 Protests, 1 Day,” which is a grassroots effort to protest the policies of President Donald Trump currently occurring in the United States.

As the sun began to set and the energy of the protest started to wind down, the demonstrators found their way back to the fountain located in front of the Civic Center and continued their demonstration with music and dances, specifically “El caballo dorado.”