A review of Marvel’s Wanda Vision on Disney+

Marvel universe expanded on the two lives of their two most powerful avengers on Jan. 15, 2021, by releasing the new series Wanda Vision on Disney+.

Episode 1 “Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience.”

The show’s main characters, Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany), just moved into a new house in the suburbs, in a small town called Westview.

The happy couple tries to live a normal life to avoid others’ suspicions because, as we know, they possess the greatest of powers. The two start off wondering why the calendar has a heart on one of the days. While Vision is off to work, Wanda has an unexpected guest, their neighbor Agnes (Kathryn Hahn) walks in and helps Wanda with her problem.

The two ladies conclude that it must be their anniversary. After coming to this conclusion, Wanda tries to surprise Vision with a romantic night but is shocked when she finds out the heart on the calendar was a reminder for dinner with the Harts.

Everything at dinner goes well until Mr. Hart starts to choke on some food. His wife keeps telling him to stop it, and the background noise begins to fade away. Wanda tells Vision to help him and ends up saving his life. Near the end of the show, the credits start to roll, and the camera pans out, revealing someone writing in a notebook, indicating that someone is monitoring them through an old fashion television screen.

Episode 2 “Don’t Touch that Dial.”

Set in the 60s, the two continue to try to fit in this little town. Alone at home, Wanda starts to clean up but hears a loud noise outside.

She goes out to investigate and finds a red toy helicopter. Confused because everything is black and white, she has no time to look further into it because of her neighbor, Agnus, showing up. To fit in, Wanda goes to a meeting with some women of the town with Agnus while Vision try’s to make nice with the men.

A strange thing that happened at the women’s meeting was when Wanda was talking to Dottie (Emma Caulfield Ford) alone, and the radio starts to ask, “Wanda can you hear me, Wanda? Who is doing this to you, Wanda?” Unsure of what happened, the scene goes on.

The powerful couple decided to enter a Talent Show with their new friend Geraldine (Teyonah Parris). After winning the talent show, the happy couple goes home, Wanda suddenly becomes pregnant.

Unsure of her reality, Wanda asks Vision if this is real, to which he replies, “yes, my love, it’s really happening.” A loud thud breaks the moment. The two go out to see what caused the noise. As they go outside, they see a man in a bee suit coming out of the sewer.

Wanda doesn’t like that, so with one word, “no,” everything rewinds to the moment Vision reassures her it is all real. The scene ends with everything turning into color leading into the ’70s.

Episode 3 “Now in Color.”

During this episode, Wanda’s progressive pregnancy is the center of attention. She starts off being 4 months pregnant, but as the day goes on, so do her pregnancy stages. During all this, Vision starts to notice their neighbors acting strange, and it seems as if they are whispering about them.

Geraldine comes to their home and talks to Wanda about what is going on with her life, which leaves Wanda in a panic to hide her overnight pregnant belly. However, Wanda’s pregnancy is no normal one because of how fast each cycle is going. She can no longer keep the secret of her pregnancy since she goes into labor.

Geraldine proceeds to help her conceive her two boys, Tommy and Billy. As Vision is on his way home, he sees their neighbors whispering, his neighbors share their concerns about Geraldine and worry for Wanda. Wanda and Geraldine are rocking the children to sleep in their cradles. Wanda shares she was a twin until her brother passed away.

Geraldine mentions that Ultron killed him. Surprised by what she says, Wanda becomes defensive and questions who Geraldine really is. Vision rushes inside the house, Geraldine is gone, and Wanda is looking at her children. “Oh, she left, honey. She had to rush home.” Wanda said when Vision asked where Geraldine was. The episode ends with Geraldine being pushed out of a force field surrounding Westview.

Episode 4 “We Interrupt this Program.”

Episode 4 shows the audience what is happening outside of “Wanda’s program.” We see that Geraldine is actually Monica Rambeau, an agent of S.W.O.R.D. (Sentient World Observation and Response Department). After returning from the Blip that took over half the population on earth, Rambeau gets assigned a mission in Westview, but officers outside of the town claim there is no such town.

Detective Woo (Randell Park) is equally confused as Rambeau. They go to look around the town and discover a force field surrounding it. Rambeau touches it and ends up getting sucked into the town. After this happens, S.W.O.R.D. It sets up just outside of the town to get inside the town to find Rambeau. In a fail attempt to get inside, Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) discovers a signal that allows her to see what is happening inside the town.

This shows us how powerful Wanda actually is. She created her own world to help her with her grief. As most Marvel fans know, Wanda had to destroy the mind stone that was the source of life for Vision to save the earth, but Thanos ended up taking the mind stone.

We see Wanda practicing her powers more openly in episode 5, “On a Very Special Episode” Vision notices her becoming more careless and starts to worry and become suspicious of the town. He, later on, finds the truth about everything and begs Wanda to set everyone free. This leads to an argument until someone knocks on their door. Pietro Maximoff (Evan Peters), Wanda’s twin brother, shows up at their front door. However, it is strange because it is the Pietro from the X-Men timeline. Which leads fans to believe Wanda has now just opened the door for Mutants to enter the MCU.

The ending of this episode has Marvel fans asking, What is going to happen next?