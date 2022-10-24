Indio campus expansion project kicks off with a beam ceremony

College of the Desert members and community leaders gathered at the COD’s Indio campus on Oct. 18, from 2:30 to 6 p.m. for a beam-signing ceremony intended for the Indio campus expansion project.

The first building was opened in 2014 and since then, it has exceeded the expected capacity of students who previously attended classes there. The Mayor of Indio, Waymond Fermon stated the expansion, “will create a new dynamic learning environment capable of meeting the learning abilities of these students for years to come,” as well as it, “signifies growth and commitment.”

The new building is expected for full functionality by the spring 2024 semester and it will accommodate 5,000 students. Once it’s in operation, not only will it double the number of students who can access classes, but it will also help them attend school without jeopardizing their finances as an alternative to having to drive to the Palm Desert campus, thus simplifying the achievement of their educational goals. The 67,000-gross-square-foot expansion will add classrooms, a café, offices, science labs, a student success services center, open study and collaboration areas, and a pavilion connecting it to the existing campus building.

In addition, a child development center will be built on newly acquired property across the street from the Indio campus. This is wonderful news for our student-parents, for it will give them access to “child care that is trustworthy and gives us peace of mind,” said Dr. Martha Garcia, College of the Desert’s President. This new building will include child care, child development training, toddler and preschool classrooms, an outdoor play yard and shade structures, as well as observation and support spaces required for a modern facility. Construction on the Child Development Center will be completed in the Summer of 2023.

These additions are a major accomplishment for Indio; not only will they help students and staff, but they will attract current and new residents to the downtown area. “It is a major economic and social development impact… and will help many find a path to a better future in their own backyard,” said Dr. Martha Garcia.

The Indio campus is located at 45524 Oasis Street. For additional information, please visit collegeofthedesert.edu.