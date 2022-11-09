Students speak out on Kanye West’s most recent controversy

Ye, most known as Kanye West, has been headlining the news these past couple of weeks for some of the controversial things he has said and done in recent times.

The rapper is no stranger to doing or saying controversial things, such as the Red Cross PSA he was in with actor Mike Myers about Hurricane Katrina or his political ties with former President Donald Trump. However, the recent controversy all started at the beginning of October when he went to fashion week in Paris. He was seen wearing a provocative t-shirt with a friend, conservative politician Candace Owens, with the words “White Lives Matter” in bold letters on the back.

Many people were outraged by the stunt Ye pulled at Paris Fashion Week and things progressively got worse with his situation that he eventually went on another infamous Twitter rant, tweeting, “Death Con 3 the Jewish people.”

After the controversial tweets, both followers of Kanye to political activists immediately started condemning the rapper’s actions including his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Jaden Smith, Diddy and Jaime Lee Curtis. Curtis was very vocal about not liking the things Ye said and went on the record, saying, “The holiest day in Judaism was last week. Words matter. A threat to Jewish people ended once in genocide. You are a father. Please stop.” The risky tweets were deleted, and his account was restricted until further notice.

I walked around the Palm Desert campus, determined to hear the opinions of our students. I interviewed them on how they felt regarding his recent actions and all of them were disappointed and appalled with the things he did and said recently.

The students I interviewed were not in favor of Ye and they didn’t agree with his actions. One student, Olivia Gonzalez, brought up some valid points about how messed up Ye’s actions were. “It’s unfortunate. He’s such a big black influence on the music [industry] and the culture. So many people of color can relate to him. It shows that he’s not in support [of the black community].”

Another student I interviewed about Ye’s actions was Opal De la O. In my interview with her, she went on the record saying that, “It’s really scary. It’s kind of terrifying to see how much uproar it’s brought in.”

The final student I interviewed about Ye’s actions was a student by the name of Andres Pierto. In my interview with him, he brought up that, “[Kanye’s] a person who’s going through a lot of things. I’m not justifying him. I think that everybody that goes through a lot of issues in [their] life it’s bound [to happen].”

All students I’ve interviewed at College of the Desert’s Palm Desert campus are disappointed in Ye and are glad that the repercussions of his actions are biting back at him.