Coachella 2025: How to enjoy the music, art, fashion, and survive the festival

As the countdown to Coachella 2025 begins, music enthusiasts from across the globe are gearing up for two unforgettable weekends in the desert.

Set for April 11-13 and April 18-20, this year’s festival promises an electrifying lineup, featuring headliners like Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott. With performances sure to spark conversation for years to come, Coachella is more than just a music festival—it’s an immersive celebration of art, fashion and culture.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has evolved into a cultural trend, transforming the Empire Polo Club into a work of art. Attendees can expect stunning large-scale art installations, including returning favorites like the vibrant, spiraling SPECTRA, which offers breathtaking panoramic views of the festival grounds. With new immersive art installations on the horizon, the 2025 edition is set to push artistic boundaries even further.

Festival Fashion & Trends

Coachella has long been a trendsetter in festival fashion, and 2025 will be no exception. Expect a bold mix of Indie Sleaze, streetwear, Western, Y2K, and modern bohemian styles as festival goers embrace creative self-expression. Animal prints, bloomers, cowboy hats and boots, chunky belts, mesh outfits, fringe, crochet and jorts will dominate this year’s fashion scene, blending retro aesthetics with a contemporary edge. Whether it’s influencers debuting statement pieces or attendees rocking DIY looks, Coachella remains the ultimate playground for self-expression.

Festival Survival Guide for First-Timers

For first-time festival goers, packing a backpack is essential for surviving the desert heat. Sun protection is key, hats, sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen are must-haves. Bandanas or masks can help with the occasional dusty winds, and hand sanitizer is always good to have. If you run out of sunscreen, free sunscreen stations will be available throughout the festival grounds.

With high temperatures and intense sun, staying cool and hydrated is crucial. Water stations are scattered throughout the festival for easy refills, and refreshing drinks are available at various vendors. If you need a break from the heat, air-conditioned spaces like the SPECTRA or the Sonora Stage provide a much-needed escape from the desert sun. Though the days are hot, desert nights can get chilly. Bringing a jacket or sweater is a smart move, but for those who forget, festival merchandise stores offer plenty of cozy options.

Gallery • 6 Photos Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Peso Pluma takes the stage at Coachella 2024.

Capturing the Perfect Coachella Moment

Festival goers love capturing memories, and Coachella’s most Instagram worthy spots never disappoint. Some of the best places to snap photos include the iconic Ferris wheel and the colorful SPECTRA tower. Whether you’re capturing golden hour or the mesmerizing lights at night, Coachella is a visual dream for photographers and social media lovers.

With this year’s lineup, unique art installations and festival fashion inspiration, Coachella 2025 is set to be an unforgettable experience for attendees. Whether you’re a first-timer or a returning festival goer, planning ahead will ensure you make the most of your time in the desert.

For more information about the festival, visit: coachella.com