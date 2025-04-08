The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
Categories:

Coachella 2025: How to enjoy the music, art, fashion, and survive the festival

Jocelyn ZenaApril 8, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Rosalía takes the stage at Coachella 2023.

As the countdown to Coachella 2025 begins, music enthusiasts from across the globe are gearing up for two unforgettable weekends in the desert.

Set for April 11-13 and April 18-20, this year’s festival promises an electrifying lineup, featuring headliners like Lady Gaga, Green Day, Post Malone and Travis Scott. With performances sure to spark conversation for years to come, Coachella is more than just a music festival—it’s an immersive celebration of art, fashion and culture.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has evolved into a cultural trend, transforming the Empire Polo Club into a work of art. Attendees can expect stunning large-scale art installations, including returning favorites like the vibrant, spiraling SPECTRA, which offers breathtaking panoramic views of the festival grounds. With new immersive art installations on the horizon, the 2025 edition is set to push artistic boundaries even further.

Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Ferris wheel and SPECTRA at Coachella 2024.
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Skywriting at Coachella 2024.

Festival Fashion & Trends 

Coachella has long been a trendsetter in festival fashion, and 2025 will be no exception. Expect a bold mix of Indie Sleaze, streetwear, Western, Y2K, and modern bohemian styles as festival goers embrace creative self-expression. Animal prints, bloomers, cowboy hats and boots, chunky belts, mesh outfits, fringe, crochet and jorts will dominate this year’s fashion scene, blending retro aesthetics with a contemporary edge. Whether it’s influencers debuting statement pieces or attendees rocking DIY looks, Coachella remains the ultimate playground for self-expression.

Festival Survival Guide for First-Timers

For first-time festival goers, packing a backpack is essential for surviving the desert heat. Sun protection is key, hats, sunglasses and plenty of sunscreen are must-haves. Bandanas or masks can help with the occasional dusty winds, and hand sanitizer is always good to have. If you run out of sunscreen, free sunscreen stations will be available throughout the festival grounds.

With high temperatures and intense sun, staying cool and hydrated is crucial. Water stations are scattered throughout the festival for easy refills, and refreshing drinks are available at various vendors. If you need a break from the heat, air-conditioned spaces like the SPECTRA or the Sonora Stage provide a much-needed escape from the desert sun. Though the days are hot, desert nights can get chilly. Bringing a jacket or sweater is a smart move, but for those who forget, festival merchandise stores offer plenty of cozy options.

100_0047
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Peso Pluma takes the stage at Coachella 2024.

Capturing the Perfect Coachella Moment 

Festival goers love capturing memories, and Coachella’s most Instagram worthy spots never disappoint. Some of the best places to snap photos include the iconic Ferris wheel and the colorful SPECTRA tower. Whether you’re capturing golden hour or the mesmerizing lights at night, Coachella is a visual dream for photographers and social media lovers.

With this year’s lineup, unique art installations and festival fashion inspiration, Coachella 2025 is set to be an unforgettable experience for attendees. Whether you’re a first-timer or a returning festival goer, planning ahead will ensure you make the most of your time in the desert.

For more information about the festival, visit: coachella.com

Story continues below advertisement
View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
"Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition" in game photograph, taken by Ivan Arana Courtesy of The Chaparral
Xenoblade Chronicles X Definitive Edition provides a curious yet satisfying offline mmo experience
Photo courtesy of Maile Klein. PSWIFT board members spoke at the Careers in Arts, Media and Entertainment panel on April 2, 2025 in the Cravens Student Services Center's Multipurpose room. From left top to right. Laurilie Jackson, Levi Vincent, Sally Young. From left to right bottom, Alan Gitlin, Jeff Hudson and Russ Simon.
COD hosts panel for students to connect with Hollywood professionals
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Ivan Arana from his PlayStation 5 Pro of Monster Hunter Wilds
Review: Monster Hunter Wilds
Photo courtesy of The Chapparal/Layla Freiberg. Performers at the open mic night gather at the end of the event for a group photo.
Props2Poetry gives the community a chance to be heard at open mic night
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral. "Kingdom Hearts 1.5+2.5 Remix" Gameplay taken on Ivan's PlayStation 5.
Game Review: 'Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories' delivers a compelling card battling remake
Emilia Pérez film. Photo courtesy of Netflix and Palm Springs International Film Festival.
Zoe Saldaña, 'I'm Still Here' and more: Palm Springs International Film Festival announces 2025 juried award winners
More in Local
Photo courtesy of Christopher Polk/Getty Images. Porter Robinson & Madeon perform on the Coachella Stage during the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on April 23, 2017 in Indio, Calif.
Airbnb in the spotlight: Desert Hot Springs’ response to Coachella
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi. Public Exploration Night at the Rancho Mirage Observatory.
The Rancho Mirage Observatory nears 7th anniversary of promoting science education
black Android smartphone near ballpoint pen, tax withholding certificate on top of white folder
COD provides free tax filing assistance for students
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Staff Reporter Michael Fuentes. Future park site on corner of Hacienda and Cholla.
New Desert Hot Springs park sparks excitement and turmoil
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Deiter Crawford speaking at College of the Desert of Section 14.
CODtalk Section 14: Black History Month Celebration
Photo courtesy of Icon Sportswire via AP Images/John Cordes. Novak Djokovic (SRB) serving during an ATP tennis match played on March 8, 2025 at the BNP Paribas Open played at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in Indian Wells, CA.
The BNP Paribas Open 2025 returns to Indian Wells Tennis Gardens
More in Showcase
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jocelyn Zena. Faces Club (Fashion and Creative Expression of Self)
Spring Club Rush 2025 unites students across campuses
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Sarah Ghazawi. The Dreamer Resource Center located in South Annex 1 at College of the Desert.
COD continues to ensure undocumented students' education
Photo courtesy of AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez. The San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama dunks past Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro during the NBA All-Star basketball game Feb. 16, 2025, in San Francisco.
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game was disastrous
Photo courtesy of The City of Desert Hot Springs. A busy Pierson Boulevard in Desert Hot Springs during 'Friday Nights on Pierson.'
'Friday Nights on Pierson' brings the community together
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Layla Freiberg. "Great Job" by Amy Lyu.
Moon & Stars in the Desert showcases an exhibit celebrating AAPI Heritage
Photo Courtesy of The Chaparral/Brenda Vargas. Protestors in Cathedral City wave Mexican flags.
Anti-Trump organizations gather a peaceful protest: The 50501 movement
About the Contributor
Jocelyn Zena
Jocelyn Zena, Staff Reporter
Jocelyn Zena is a Film, TV, and Media major at College of the Desert. She is passionate about film, photography, music, fashion, and writing. Zena plans to transfer to a university after graduation to pursue her dreams.