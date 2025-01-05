Emilia Perez Cast Shines at The Palm Springs International Film Festival and Golden Globes

The Palm Springs International Film Festival featured Emilia Perez as part of it’s Talking Pictures Program, which gives fans the opportunity to hear in-depth conversations with directors and actors. This film was presented by Kering Program ‘Women In Motion’ that highlights women in arts and culture.

Emilia Perez is a musical that tells the story with an attorney (Zoe Saldaña) who is offered a unique job involving a Mexican cartel boss. This character undergoes gender affirming surgery to transition to Emilia Perez (Karla Sofía Gascón). Problems arise when Emilia attempts to reconnect with the wife (Selena Gomez) and kids that were left behind.

Director Jacques Audiard and the primary cast of Emilia Perez were in attendance on January 4th at the Annenberg Theater for an extended post-screening Q&A, led by Variety’s Senior Awards Editor, Clayton Davis.

Some highlights from the discussion:

Zoe was asked about Latina representation in movie roles and how she has navigated her career as an actress. Saldaña spoke from her personal experience:

“I was raised in a family where I was never told labels; I was just loved exceptionally. I was encouraged to work hard at everything I wanted to become, and I was always told that everybody is the same. I always carried myself that way out in the world. Then the world would hurt me and remind me that the world isn’t raised that way. You have a choice when that happens, which you either believe what others are saying or you chose to hold on to your values. I chose to believe what my mother told me – that I am the same as everybody else. When I’m pursing a role, I don’t only go after the best Latina or the best Afro Caribbean part, I look for roles that reflect women that I grew up with – women who represent strength, vulnerability, complexity and vibrancy.”

She added, “Always remind yourself that you are an artist and have to be that chameleon, even when the world does not see you that way.”

Selena Gomez expressed loved towards her role in the film, as well as admiration for the director and her co-stars. “This role challenged me, and I’ve been searching for that for many years. On set, everything fell into place. Jacques has been one of the best directors I’ve worked with, and I’ve had the privilege of spending time with people that have taught me so much and uplifted me.”

Breakout star Karla Sofía Gascón was emotional while talking about her role. “This film presents a character we are not used to seeing in a kind of setting no one expects. The most important thing this film does is to give a globe visibility to the LGBTQ+ community.”

Emilia Perez has made history as the most nominated musical or comedy film in award history with ten nominations. It dominated at the 82nd Golden Globes, winning four awards: Motion Picture Musical or Comedy, Foreign Language Film, Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture, and Original Song Motion Picture.

The song ‘El Mal’ won the award for Best Original Song Motion Picture. Zoe Saldaña celebrated her first golden globe and shared a heartfelt acceptance speech. “My heart is full of gratitude”. This is my first time for me, and I’m just so blessed that I’m sharing this with Selena, Karla, and Jacques and all of my fellow nominees. “I’m in awe of you.”

Karla Sofía Gascón accepted the last award of the night expressing in a emotional speech ” I chose this dress color tonight, the Buddhist color, because I have a message of hope for you: “Light always wins over darkness” I want to say to you, raise your voice, I am who I am, not who you want.”