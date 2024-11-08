The Student News Site of College of the Desert

Reflecting on the 2024 election outcome

Going over results and reactions of the 2024 Presidential Election
Dylan SantamoorNovember 8, 2024
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, stand on stage at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The 2024 Presidential election cycle was one of the most dramatic and tumultuous in the history of our nation. The results of this election were poised to be decisive no matter who won, and people were nervous to find the results. As of Nov. 5, Donald Trump was elected to be the 47th President of the United States.

Photo courtesy of AP Images/Alex Brandon. Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump, left, kisses Melania Trump at an election night watch party, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

As of writing this article, he has a 295-226 lead in the electoral college, with Nevada and Arizona votes still being counted, with both in favor of President Trump. President Trump is the first republican candidate since 2004 to win the popular vote, with 72 million votes and counting.

This begs the question, how do the citizens of the United States feel about President elect Trump’s victory? Well, as expected, there are some happy people and some very upset people. All it takes is a couple swipes on any social media platform to see the various reactions. From what I have seen and heard so far, the reactions are 50/50, with some extreme reactions on either side. There are people jumping for joy and rubbing it in the other side’s face, and the opposite end of the spectrum is screaming and crying.

When asking some colleagues about how they feel about the election, the overall consensus was scared and nervous for the future. Some of them believed their rights may be taken away from them, while others are just nervous for other people. On the opposite side of this, I have colleagues who are thrilled with the result, as they believe the country will be safer for all Americans. One major group I have encountered is the “middle of the road reaction”, who are indifferent and just hope for a great future for the country.

I asked a retired military veteran (who asked to remain anonymous) and he said, and I quote, “My guy won.” He also went on to explain that Kamala Harris did not do enough to convince him to vote for her. This raises another question, what could Kamala Harris have done differently to change the results?

One major aspect that has been circulating online, is her Vice President elect Tim Walz. On CNN, a democratic donor believed that Tim Walz was not a good pick, and overall did not add much to the campaign, while JD Vance was a tremendous help for President elect Trump.

Photo courtesy of AP Images/Pablo Martinez Monsivais. Vice President Kamala Harris delivers a concession speech for the 2024 presidential election on the campus of Howard University in Washington, Nov. 6, 2024.

Another thing that Harris could have done differently was her lack of taking hard interviews. On her 60 minute interview, she was only interviewed for 20 minutes, as she showed up late and left early. She was also asked to be on the Joe Rogan podcast, but she declined, while both Donald Trump and JD Vance did a combined 6 hours of Joe Rogan interviews.

Some voters saw this as Harris not being able to handle tough questions, which may have swung voters. Another major issue was the lack of substance she was showing in her campaign rally, as she was heavily relying on celebrity endorsements rather than going over polices.

President elect Trump did not run a perfect campaign, as in a lot of his rallies he did not go over policies, but the strong team he put around him made it easier for him to let others speak and go in more depth about their message and goals. When you go over policies, the biggest stance Harris had was on abortion, with her vowing to veto a national abortion ban.

Trump’s biggest policy was on immigration, with him stating he will start the most massive deportation mission in American history. When it came down to policy, voters believed Trump could handle the economy and immigration better.

To conclude, the American people have spoken and have elected Donald Trump as president. There is mass hysteria, and a lot of people have no idea what to expect. The best thing everyone can do right now is hope for the best, as every election is polarizing, and not everyone is gonna be happy with the results. With this in mind, thank you for your time.

 

About the Contributor
Dylan Santamoor
Dylan Santamoor, Staff Reporter
Dylan Santamoor is pursuing a degree in journalism with a focus on sports broadcasting and radio announcing. He aims to earn his associate's degree before transferring to CSU Fullerton to further his studies.