Remembering the life of Grammy-nominated Takeoff

Students give their reaction to the recent passing of Migos Rapper Takeoff or Taking a look at the life of the grammy nominated rapper.

Tragic news hit the rap community earlier this month as one of the members of Grammy-nominated group Migos Takeoff sadly passed away in a shooting in Houston.

The attack happened at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston on Nov. 1 after a private event where an altercation occurred outside the establishment. According to TMZ, the argument happened because of a dice game that resulted in a shooting. Takeoff was seen in a video with Quavo and some colleagues in a car cruising the town just hours before the shooting.

In a press conference held by Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department on Tuesday afternoon, he confirmed that three people were injured during the shooting. Two of them had non-life-threatening injuries, and the other, Takeoff, passed away. He stated that the investigation was still going on and there hadn’t been any arrests yet, but the Houston P.D. has a person of interest, and they asked for the public’s help to identify the suspect. In his autopsy report, The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office listed his death as homicide with “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm.”

Takeoff was well known in the rap community for being a part of the influential rap group Migos under the label Quality Control Music and was formally known as Polo Club. The group included himself and his uncle Quavo and his cousin Offset.

The Atlanta-based group made some timeless albums like Culture and Culture II and some award-winning hits like “MotorSport” with Nicki Minaj and Cardi B, “Bad and Boujee” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake, and countless others. In addition, the group was credited with creating the viral dance called the dab back in 2015. The rapper also released a solo album called The Last Rocket after his uncle Quavo’s album in 2018.

Before Takeoff passed, the group was a part of some controversy as Offset filed a lawsuit against Migos in January of 2021. This lawsuit led to them breaking up and Offset launching a solo career while Quavo and Takeoff launched a duo career and dropped their first album, Only Built for Infinity Links, as a duo on Oct. 7 this year.

The rapper had a funeral service commemorating his life at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Friday, Nov. 11. Ticket sales reached capacity for the event. According to TMZ, Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys will perform at the service. Many fans and celebrities are mourning over this legend’s passing in the making.