Letter to the Editor: The ongoing debate of LGBTQ+ representation in children’s literature

The debate surrounding LGBTQ+ representation in children’s literature has been ongoing for years. While some argue that these books can instruct kids on diversity, acceptance and compassion, others claim that they expose children to inappropriate content that can harm their moral development.

On June 22, 2021, the Associated Press (AP) reported that Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida had signed a bill to remove LGBTQ+ children’s books from the state’s public schools. The state’s legislature passed the bill earlier this year, requiring that all instructional materials in public schools “be factual and objective,” not to “promote, normalize or encourage” homosexuality or transgender identity. DeSantis argues that the law is meant to protect children from being exposed to materials that could be considered inappropriate or harmful, believing that the law is not intended to discriminate against LGBTQ+ individuals or to prevent them from receiving an education but rather to ensure that all instructional materials are age-appropriate and consistent with parental values and Florida’s values.

Critics of the law, however, argue that this infringes the First Amendment right to freedom of speech and expression. This law will disproportionately impact LBGTQ+ students, who may feel excluded and discriminated against due to the ban. Potentially it could also lead to the censorship of other materials, such as books that address issues related to race, gender, or religion. While it is understandable that parents may want to protect their children from materials they find objectionable, it is also important to ensure that all students have access to diverse and inclusive materials that reflect the realities of the world in which they live.