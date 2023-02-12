Superbowl 57 Preview: Who do we have coming out on top?

In what feels like no time, the NFL season will be reaching its climax Sunday night when the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in Superbowl 57. This will be the first time since 2017 that that the No. 1 seeds in their respective conference will meet in the big game. Funny enough, the last time it happened it was a Superbowl that featured the Eagles and they ended up winning that game. Foreshadowing? Maybe, we’ll see.

There is so much talent on both sides of the field. Between each team there are six first-team All-Pros, four second-team All-Pros, 15 (!) pro-bowlers, and the leagues MVP. There’s also just as many story lines going into this game. The narratives are headlined by the Kelce brothers meeting in the Superbowl, both of which are considered the best in their respective positions. One of the more under the radar stories is Andy Reid, the Chiefs head coach, being the head coach of the Eagles before commandeering the squad at Arrowhead. The big game will be taking place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and the halftime show is stacking up to be an all-time great with Rihanna performing.

This is shaping up to be one of the best Superbowls to date, so let’s take a look at what these teams have to offer.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are playing in their third Superbowl in four years while being lead by now two-time NFL MVP, Patrick Mahomes. Mahomes has a case, a very good one may I add, for being the best player on the planet and is cementing himself as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. Partnering with Mahomes is All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, who is one the best weapons in football. The Chiefs offensive line is anchored down by three pro-bowlers in center Creed Humphrey, tackle Orlando Brown, and guard Joe Thuney. While they rely on the pass more than anything, running backs Isaiah Pacheco and Jerrick McKinnon each can make plays on the ground and through the air. With the genius play calling of head coach Andy Reid, this offense finished as the best in football statistically.

While the defense is not quite on the offense’s level, it’s still an extremely solid unit. It’s headlined by Defensive Player of the Year nominee, defensive tackle Chris Jones who had 15.5 sacks this year and is followed up by many quality players such as Nick Bolton, Willie Gay, George Karlaftis, Justin Reid, and Trent McDuffie. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo utilizes zone blitzes to cause chaos and confusion which leads them to be the league’s 16t-best defense.

Where the Chiefs struggle is with their offensive tackle play. While Orlando Brown was a pro-bowler, I’d argue he wasn’t the most deserving of the title. The outside of the offensive line has struggled in pass protection for most of the year and when wanting to keep Mahomes upright due to his injured ankle, it’s not a good thing. Especially against one of the league’s top pass rushes from a ferocious Eagles defensive line.

Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have a better roster overall than the Chiefs. They’re the most complete team in football and I would argue that they are one the most complete teams in the last decade. The Eagles’ quarterback, Jalen Hurts, spent all this season proving all of his doubters wrong. Hurts was runner-up for the MVP award and were the engine of the NFCs best offense and the second-best offense in football. The All-Pro quarterback played behind the league’s best offensive line anchored by All-Pro center Jason Kelce, All-Pro tackle Lane Johnson, pro bowler Landon Dickerson, and star tackle Jordan Mailata. The guys up front gave Hurts all day to throw to one of the best wide receiver rooms in the league led by AJ Brown and Devonta Smith, not to mention star tight end Dallas Goedert. They finished as the best rushing team in football due to the running ability of Hurts, the dominance of the hogs upfront, and thethe talent of the pro bowl running back Miles Sanders.

That was just the offense, and there’s plenty more praise to go around for this defense. The Eagles were a top-ten defense with stars on every level. In the secondary, you have the best corner duo in the league with All-Pro James Bradberry, pro bowler Darius Slay, and star nickel Chauncey Gardner-Jonhson. The linebacker group is lead by T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White. They may not pop out as much as the rest of the Eagles’ defense, but they’re vocal leaders and important ones at that. Finally, the whole defense is headlined by a ferocious defensive line and pass rush. The Eagles finished with a whopping 70 sacks this season, 15 more than the next highest total. Haason Reddick lead the team with 17 sacks while Josh Sweat, Javon Hargrave, and Brandon Graham each had 11 sacks of their own.

The main issue keeping the Eagles from being champions is whether will they be able to stop Patrick Mahomes. I have no doubt they have the talent to do so, but plenty of teams have had the talent and plenty of teams have failed. Another question is will Jalen Hurts be able to out-duel Mahomes if it comes down to it? He has not had to do a whole lot in the playoffs this year and I have a feeling he’ll need to if they want to win this game. One more thing, Hurts struggled the most against zone blitzes this year and that just happens to be Spagnuolo’s specialty.

Staff Predictions

Dean Trombino, Sports Editor

Chiefs beat the Eagles, 24-21

On one hand, you have the best roster in the NFL with the Eagles and on the other you have the best player on the planet in Mahomes. I think the Eagles are going to make plays defensively, but I also believe that the Chiefs defense is going to step up in a big way. Chris Jones is going to affect the RPO game that Eagles run so well in a big way, and I think the Eagles are going to have to drop back and pass more than they’ve had for most of the year. That’s something that I believe the Chiefs can take advantage of. On paper, the Eagles win, but Mahomes, Kelce, and Reid have succeeded time and time again in these situations, and I can’t bring myself to pick against them. Chiefs win in a nail-biter.

MVP: Patrick Mahomes

Isaac Manaugh, Sports Reporter

Eagles beat Chiefs, 28-21

Both teams can put up solid scores, but with how Mahomes has been playing on a hurt ankle and reports of sickness going around the locker room, I see the Eagles taking the game with Miles Sanders having himself a performance. Being MVP of the Super Bowl.

MVP: Miles Sanders

David Acevedo Ramirez, Sports Reporter

Eagles beat Chiefs, 31-27

Both offenses are loaded and capable of running up the scoreboard. But I believe a combination of Mahomes’ high-ankle sprain and the Eagles’ dominant pass rush, led by a soaring Haason Reddick, will be the difference in this explosive matchup. Miles Sanders takes my MVP vote thanks to an MVP-caliber performance by the Eagles offensive line.

MVP: Miles Sanders