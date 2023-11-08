COD honors and supports student veterans

College of the Desert aims to help its student veterans by providing resources on campus. It is approved by the California State Approving Agency to “enroll veterans and eligible persons. The Veterans Resource Center is located in the Cravens Student Services Center, Room 125. It has resources for both veterans and their dependents. COD recognizes how difficult it can be to assimilate back into civilian life after serving and provides several resources for student veterans. Some key resources include but are not limited to:

Personalized student assistance

Academic counseling

Disability support

Transition Services

COD also has its TRiO Veteran Student Support Services which is available to student veterans at COD with various personal, academic, and social needs as they navigate life after service. TRiO VSSS also provides counseling services as well. Director of TRiO VSSS Carrie Tate-Meyer is the wife of a veteran and has extensive experience working with various organizations for military families and veterans and continues to show support for veterans through her work with the staff at TRiO VSSS.

Despite campus closure, COD is honoring Veterans Day throughout this week. A psychologist will be coming to campus today, Nov. 8 at 3:30 in the Cravens Center to speak about how veterans can support their mental health during these challenging times, and a Veterans Day Event will be held tomorrow, Nov. 9 at the Palm Desert Campus Amphitheatre at 12:30 to honor those who have served.