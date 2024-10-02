Women in pop music dominate the summer 2024 charts

Summer may be over, and we are heading into the fall, but in the Coachella Valley, we still feel the summer heat. Despite the seasonal change, the impact of summer is still being felt, especially in the music scene.

Pop music had a breakthrough this summer, dominating the Billboard charts from artists Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Charli XCX. Over the past few months, we have seen the success of all these artists. From Tik Tok dances to fashion trends, social media has been a vital part of their journey, connecting them with their fans and helping them gain the recognition they deserve.

Let’s dive into the artist’s rise to stardom journey.

Back in July, Taylor Swift celebrated Sabrina Carpenter’s rising success with a comment on an Instagram post titled “SUMMER OF SABRINA AND MAY IT CONTINUE FOREVER.” Carpenter has released music since her Disney channel era in 2014 when she was on Girl Meets World. At the time, she was fourteen years old with her first song, “Can’t Blame a Girl for Trying,” and went so far in her career by releasing music.

However, it was her viral hits “Nonsense ” and “Feather” from her “Emails I Can’t Send” album that launched her into the spotlight. TikTok blew up the songs, and the singer took a unique approach to “nonsense” at the “Emails I can’t send” tour by having personalized outros for every city. The success of the tour was followed by Taylor Swift making her the opening act in the Eras tour.

Success didn’t stop with the singer. She released singles “Espresso” and “Please Please Please” to promote “Short n’ Sweet” album. Both singles became a social media obsession and dominated the Billboard Charts. Tik Tok was obsessed with lip singing, “I’m working late cuz I’m a singer.” “Espresso” was declared the summer anthem, with its fun lyrics and upbeat melodies being played everywhere.

Story continues below advertisement

On August 23, Carpenter released her Short n’ Sweet album. “Taste” is featured on the Short n’ Sweet album that became a music video. The music video starring actress Jenna Ortega, had inspiration from film “Death Becomes Her”, that left an impression on fans.

Sabrina further captivated fans with her performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards show, where she also won Song of the Year. She is currently on her sold-out Short n’ Sweet tour.

Known as “Your Favorite Artist’s Favorite Artist,” Chappell Roan has been a social media obsession for her hits “HOT TO GO” and “Good Luck Babe.” She even created a TikTok dance to “Hot to Go,” where fans learned the dance and performed it with her at the shows. Roan’s unique style and glitzy performances have made her stand out.

Roan started her music journey as a teenager and later got signed to Atlantic Records at 17 years old. She began her career with an EP, “School Nights,” debuting in 2017. Her songs weren’t getting the attention that she is getting currently. Roan dropped a single in 2020 called “Pink Pony Club” but was later dropped from Atlantic. Even after being dropped from the label, Her determination and love for making music didn’t stop her from following her dreams.

In 2022, She signed with Nirgo label, Amusement Records, an imprint of Island Records, when she became an independent artist. In 2023, Roan dropped her first album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” through a different record label. She included the single “Pink Pony Club” in the album for a re-release of it. There were seven songs from “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” that scored on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. Nirgo has been a part of Roan music journey for six years and will continue to help her flourish in her creative writing process.

Roan diverse sound – pop, disco, rock, and synth embodies the 80s and 2000’s music. The outcome of her success has led to performances at Coachella and Governors Ball, with massive crowds coming to support. At the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards show, Roan won the Best New Artist award for supporting and showing love to the LGBTQ community in her acceptance speech.

Charli XCX set the tone for summer with her empowering album “Brat,” released on June 7, and quickly climbed to #3 on the Billboard charts. The term Brat is known for being snobby and demanding, but it has turned over to mean empowerment. Charli defines the term as being “unapologetically yourself” and accepting and loving all aspects of your personality. In 2022, She signed with Nirgo label, Amusement Records, an imprint of Island Records, when she became an independent artist. In 2023, Roan dropped her first album, “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess,” through a different record label. She included the single “Pink Pony Club” in the album for a re-release of it. Seven songs from “The Rise She has been in the music industry for about 10 years. She was part of the 2010 music club with some classics from “Boom Clap” and “Break the Rules,” and cowriting Iggy Azela’s track “Fancy,” in which she was featured. Besides her music career, she has written some pop hits for other well-known artists such as Camilla Cabello, Selena Gomez, and Gwen Stefani, just to name a few. Her catchy tracks and viral TikTok dances for songs “Apple and “365” have solidified her career.

Charli’s minimalistic yet eye-catching album cover, in lime green, perfectly encapsulates the spirit of a “Brat Summer.”

In addition to their musical achievements, these artists have significantly impacted pop culture through their unique fashion styles. Sabrina Carpenter is known for her pastel aesthetics and chic silhouettes, often wearing a heart cutout in her outfits. Chappell Roan’s theatrical looks draw inspiration from “drag, horror movies, burlesque with bold makeup and costumes, ” Roan states in her interview with Jimmy Fallon. She is known for her teased red hair, thin eyebrows, and white face paint. Meanwhile, Charli XCX embraces a casual yet edgy style, combining white tanks, leather jackets, and statement accessories that resonate with her “Brat” persona.

What’s next for these artists? Each of these artists brings authenticity and originality to the music landscape. As people continue to seek out infectious beats and relatable lyrics, Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan, and Charli XCX will continue to achieve greater success in their careers. Summer may be over, but their influence in pop music is just the beginning.