‘Apocalypse Now’: A haunting masterpiece of war and madness

“Apocalypse Now” (1979) directed by Francis Ford Coppola is one of the most influential films of all time. It’s complexity and visuals all create an immersive film watching experience. With great use of film elements such as lighting/coloring, soundtrack and themes, this film is one of the most memorable war movies of all time.

Viewers follow alongside Captain Willard as he is set out on a secret mission to assassinate Colonel Kurtz- a once favorable officer who has reportedly lost his mind. Throughout his journey, he encounters many interesting characters and surreal situations.

The complex and intense themes present throughout the film are probably the greatest aspect of the film. This film depicts the psychological damage that the horrors of war can inflict, the dehumanization and isolation that war can bring along with the descent into madness. As Willard travels deeper into the jungle on his journey to assassinate the “mad” Colonel Kurtz, his own sanity seems to become blurred.

To further add onto the dehumanization of war, we see the truth of human nature and the darkness that the truth of that may unfold. War, stripping down the constructs that are typically put in place through society, may leave nothing but power and violence. There is always an apocalypse inside of us, hence the title of the film, and if the human psyche is pushed too far, it may come out.

The cinematography is one of the most notable factors of the film. The lighting and coloring of the film is beautifully incorporated, with fierce oranges and deep greens contrasting the otherwise dark and naturalistic coloring. As Willard continues his journey deeper into the forest, we see as we lose the original coloring as it begins to become more vibrant and surreal, similar to how Willard is beginning to lose his sanity.

The soundtrack is another memorable aspect of this film. The use of the song “The End” by The Doors was a remarkable decision, as it perfectly captures the haunting atmosphere of the film while also capturing the surreal qualities we see featured in the film. Jim Morrison’s lyrics throughout the song are cryptic, haunting, and beautifully capture the feeling of the descent into madness that we see featured in the film. The soundtrack features other great song selections, such as “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones.

These are just some of the outstanding factors present throughout the film, but altogether it is a masterpiece. To be able to truly understand the beauty of Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now” you have to immerse yourself into the viewing experience. The soundtrack, cinematography, themes, and every other aspect of the film leave it to be a classic that is definitely unforgettable.