A review of ‘Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story’

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” is a touching documentary directed by Ian Bonhôte & Peter Ettedgui that delves into the legacy of Christopher Reeve. Known primarily for his iconic role as “Superman.”

The documentary offers a glimpse into the man behind the cape, revealing his childhood, acting career, life as a father and a passionate advocate for disability rights.

The documentary began by recounting Reeve’s life, from his childhood and educational pursuits to his breakthrough moment in Hollywood. It paints a vivid picture of the actor charm and talent, highlighting his journey to fame.

There is an intimate portrayal of Reeve through the voices of his three children, family and friends. They share never-before-seen recordings and heartfelt memories, shedding light on Reeve as a loving father dedicated to instilling a strong work ethic in his children.

This creative approach not only enriched the narrative, but also sets the film apart with its emotional depth.

Reeve didn’t shy away from challenges after facing a tragic horse riding accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down. He amplify his mission to persevere against all odds. Reeve emerged not just as a actor but as a activist for the disability community.

He created the Christopher Reeve Foundation which is dedicated to advancing research for spinal cord injuries for individuals and families that are faced with paralysis, while also advocating for disability rights and care. He didn’t let his disability shine him away from cinema, he continued being in Hollywood with being in front and behind the camera.

The Christopher Reeve Foundation is led by his three kids – Matthew, Alexandra and Will Reeve who have renamed to Dana And Christopher Reeve Foundation.

This powerful narrative arc emphasizes that true heroism extends beyond the screen, spotlighting Reeve determination to inspire change in the lives of others.

In a moving statement from People Magazine, “Will Reeve reflects on his father legacy. “Heroism is so much more than superficial strength and a glossy image,” “It’s about integrity, showing up for your family, persevering through hard circumstances, and still having that joy for life. That was our dad.”

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve story is more than a documentary. It’s a powerful tribute to a Hollywood icon who was not just a hero on screen but also in real life. This film serves as a reminder that the fight for disability rights in ongoing, and the legacies of those who advocate for change continue to inspire the next generations.

I loved the documentary’s theme, especially regarding Christopher Reeve legacy as “Superman”. It beautifully illustrates how he was a role model beyond his iconic role, showcasing his strength and resilience in the face of adversity. Reeve embodied hope and determination, demonstrating that true heroism extends beyond the screen.

The film was incredibly raw and honest that captured the essence of his journey with authenticity. It moved me to tears while watching in the theater. The atmosphere was very quiet that you could hear a pin drop. It was clear that everyone in the audience was engaged to learn more about Reeve’s life and legacy.

It’s a must-see documentary that resonates on many levels and is sure to leave a lasting impression on all who watch it. “Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story” is available on streaming platforms.