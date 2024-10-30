15 must-watch Halloween movies to set the spooky mood

As Halloween approaches, most of us seek a movie to set the mood for this spooky season. From family-friendly to frightening, many films capture the essence of Halloween, spooking the holiday up just a bit more. I have created a list of my 15 favorite Halloween film recommendations from different eras and genres that may make your Halloween night more entertaining.

1.”The Substance“ (2024)

For those who enjoy getting their fright from the theaters, “The Substance“ is a new horror film directed by Coralie Fargaet. This film captures the story of a declining celebrity, Elisabeth Sparkle, as she temporarily takes a black market drug to create a younger version of herself, Sue. This film does not shy from blood; its grotesque cleverness leaves an impression on all viewers. I highly recommend this film for those looking to be disturbed this Halloween, as it may subjectively be one of the best horror movies to be released this year.

2. “Suspiria” (1977 & 2018)

If you’re looking for an older “horror” film with beautiful lighting, cinematography, and an overall haunting yet dreamy atmosphere, then Dario Argento’s “Suspiria” (1977) is for you. An American ballet dancer journeys to a German dance academy, only to uncover eerie secrets that lay below the surface of the prestigious academy. If you’re looking for a slightly more frightening and modern version, Luca Guadagnino’s 2018 remake of the film is also a great watch on these spooky nights. The ending of the 2018 “Suspiria” is shocking, disturbing, and yet so beautiful. Both films are haunting, beautifully shot, and feature amazing, yet completely different, soundtracks.

3.The Craft (1996)

This witchy film has been a classic Halloween watch for me since middle school. I believe it is the perfect Halloween watch for everyone, but especially teenage audiences. “The Craft,” directed by Andrew Fleming, encompasses a clique of teenage witches who wield and strengthen their powers, but sometimes not for good. The costumes, dialogue, and plot all perfectly capture teenage angst and a freakish witchy atmosphere.

4. The Shining (1980)

A Stanley Kubrick classic, “The Shining“, is a film that should be on every film lover’s Halloween watchlist. This film’s psychological and atmospheric horror make it like no other. This film is about Jack Torrance and his family as they become the caretakers of an isolated hotel in the winter. As time passes, things become more disturbing, and Jack loses his mind. The isolation-induced madness is almost contagious, leaving viewers feeling the same unsettling, isolated feeling. The creepy characters, the bloody elevator, and the suspenseful plot all make this film one of the most incredible classic Halloween watches.

5. “The Love Witch (2016)

“The Love Witch” is a film directed by Anna Biller and can best be described as bewitching. This romantic horror/comedy is visually striking and its magical atmosphere contributes to the beautiful witchcraft and femininity shown in the film. Elaine takes on the role of the love witch, casting spells on men to make them fall in love. However, the use of her witchcraft has deadly repercussions.

6. “House of 1000 Corpses” (2003)

Rob Zombie’s “House of 1000 Corpses“ is a unique and freakish horror/comedy film. Unfortunately, two couples road-tripping through Texas meet a killer family, and their worlds as they know them to turn upside down. This eclectic film is hilarious yet disturbing, featuring blood, violence, clown makeup, and bunny suits. This film is not for everyone but those who like twisted and unique films.

7. “Frankenweenie” (2012)

I think Tim Burton is one of the masters of family-friendly Halloween movies. From “Corpse Bride“ to “Edward Scissorhands“, Tim Burton’s spooky storylines and visuals leave an outstanding impression on Halloween for costume-wearers and film-goers. My favorite spooky Tim Burton film is “Frankenweenie”, an animated film where young Victor Frankenstein and fellow classmates learn how to resurrect dead animals with quite scary consequences. I recommend this for everyone looking for a lighter “scary” film-watching experience, as this family horror is a fantastic Halloween watch with not too much of a fright.

8. “House” (1977)

“House“, directed by Nobuhiko Obayashi, is a surreal Japanese horror and comedy. It entails a young girl, accompanied by her six friends, who venture to the countryside to visit her aunt at their ancestral house. However, the house is not what it is promised to be, and the girls are taken on a journey they had not signed up for. Everything about this film is bizarre and unusual, from special effects to editing, which makes this film a truly unforgettable experience.

9. “Bones and All” (2022)

“Bones and All”, directed by Luca Guadagnino, is a bloody and beautiful romantic horror. This film tells the tale of two young cannibals finding both love and trouble as they road trip through the backroads of America. This film is a rather emotional watching experience. Its intensity is not only in the bloody visuals but also in the heart-wrenching storyline. It may be disturbing, but this cannibal romance is one of the most visually appealing newer films I have seen in the last few years.

10. “Hocus Pocus” (1993)

Another family-friendly Halloween film is “Hocus Pocus”, directed by Kenny Ortega. In Salem, on a Halloween night, three witches are reawakened after a 300-year-old slumber. Three children and their furry companion are the only ones who can put a stop to the witches’ chaos. This is a perfect Halloween movie for everyone as it perfectly captures the Halloween essence while being lighthearted and entertaining.

11. “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me” (1992)

For the slightly more niche audience, “Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me”, directed by David Lynch, is one of my favorite films this Halloween season. For fans of David Lynch and Twin Peaks, this disturbing prequel film to the Twin Peaks series is a must-watch. Dreadful and dark, this film captures a more troubling side of the 80’s television show. Surreal, frightening, and truly horrific, this movie has left its impression on me for years, making it one of my most memorable movies this season.

12. “Carrie” (1976)

If you have not already seen it, “Carrie”, directed by Brian De Palma, is a film that every film or Halloween lover must see. This film is filled with telekinesis, buckets of blood, and suspense. Carrie White, who is ridiculed and abused, begins to suspect she may have supernatural powers. Once pushed too far, Carrie unleashes her powers, and not for good reason.

13. “Audition” (1999)

If you’re auditioning hot girls to make a fake film, you should know something terrible will happen. By taking advantage of their positions in the film industry, Shigeharu, and his friend decide to stage a fake film audition to get Shigeharu, a new wife. The consequences of these actions become painfully darker than they could have ever imagined. Takashi Miike’s film “Audition” will keep your eyes glued but your mind disturbed.

14. “A Nightmare on Elm Street” (1984)

Another classic Halloween film is Wes Craven’s “A Nightmare on Elm Street”. This slasher depicts the story of teenagers in a small town as they begin to die off. Their deaths then start to tie back to the man Freddie Krueger, a child molester who was burned alive by his parents and has come back in the teenager’s nightmares to seek revenge. This classic slasher has left a strong impression on Halloween, and for good reason. This is an 80’s classic Halloween movie I would recommend watching, just to add a little more fright to your night.

15. “Donnie Darko“ (2001)

“Donnie Darko“, directed by Richard Kelly, follows the story of a troubled teenager named Donnie Darko and his encounters with a sinister-looking rabbit named Frank. Frank tells Donnie that the world will end in 28 days, which leads Donnie to be further manipulated by Frank, his actions having major consequences. This film is surreal, mysterious, and genuinely one-of-a-kind. Its eerie ambiance and ambiguity make it an excellent movie for your Halloween night.

Many films capture the creepy Halloween essence that we all desire. These 15, however, stood out the most to me this year. Whether classic or underrated, horrors or comedies, these films each capture a bit of the Halloween spirit in their own unique way.