‘Twelve Angry Jurors’ captivates audiences with its gripping drama and compelling performances.

College of the Desert’s Performing Arts program showcases a new play called “Twelve Angry Jurors,” directed by Martin James, written by Reginald Rose, and adapted by Sherman L. Sergel. The showtimes were Nov. 8, 9, 15 and 16 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 10 and 17 at 3 p.m. at College of the Desert’s Theatre Two. Ticket prices ranged from $15 for students to $20 for general admission.

Martin James, an adjunct professor and director of the production at College of the Desert, discussed the process and highlights of the play.

The theatre department took six to eight weeks total to rehearse and two weeks of performing the show.

James enjoyed choreographing dramatic moments, particularly the knife scene, and appreciated the play’s humor and well-written characters. He chose the play for its relevance to social justice, dealing with the trial of a young man of color.

The Chaparral had the honor to speak to one of the members of the cast, Ethan Avalos, who played the character Juror 7.

What are some highlights of the play?

Ethan stated that some highlights were when he would argue with Juror 5. “My character was very frustrated and angry thinking the jury is made of pure idiots and buffoons.”

Another highlight was when he acted out the stabbing scene with Juror 4. “My character is such a cheesy, sleazy guy who thinks of himself as a natural, charming romantic. His first lines in the whole play are flirtatious with some jurors drinking water.” Avalos portrayed the character very well for the type of character that he was.

Are there any takeaways from the play itself?

“I think the play itself is nice, it makes sense why it has its fame. Although some of the dialogue may be dated, I believe this piece is still relevant in this day and age.”

Just like how James had stated the play is very relevant to the social justice system and can still be relatable now.

“It kept us actors on our toes, trying to not just sit still and let the audience sit still along with us.” The play was one long talk between jurors discussing a man’s freedom. With one long table for discussion, the audience was there to watch them and felt engaged in their conversation.

What are some ways you got into character?

“Whenever I jump into a character, I think of how someone would say those lines, those words. I also have to take into consideration what relationships I have with other characters.”

Avalos does a really good job at this making it feel real, almost like he is the character himself.

“I would shift my voice to Juror 7’s voice and start talking in character in the makeup room before actually performing. It made me channel his psychology and his way of thinking!”

Why contribute to the play? Why do what you do?

“It really is a beautiful feeling having that limelight on you, hearing words you’ve heard a million times but having to act like you’ve never once heard them.”

Avalos states that this is his first college production and he wanted to give it his all not only for himself but for the audience and to push his peers as well.

“A genuine and human performance just makes the audience experience the magic of theatre, and if I’m paying some money and sitting in that audience for magic, I better get it! That, to me, is what makes theatre so worth it. Having fun onstage and displaying something for the audience to remember!”

The show “Twelve Angry Jurors” was something that you’ve never seen before and with that being said go support your local theatre productions. The people put in lots of work and talent for your entertainment, so be sure to be updated when another show here at COD happens!