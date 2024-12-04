PlayStation 5 Pro visually stuns with game ‘Demon’s Souls’

I’m one of the lucky ones to have purchased the PlayStation 5 Pro near release. It boasts an improved frame rate, faster GPU by 45% and AI upscaling via Sony’s own brand known as PSSR. Unfortunately for me however, I do not own an OLED display. Some may question my decision to even purchase the PlayStation 5 Pro, but I am a fan of optimized performance in my gameplay, favoring buttery smooth play. I do own a QLED, which favors a brightly lit room and boasts a 4K resolution.

All things considered, I tried my hand at a couple titles. One in particular being stellar blade and its PlayStation 5 Pro Mode. The game operates at a clear resolution with capped sixty frames per second, though I believe it can far exceed this reaching into the nineties. The game was a treat to look at, and not just because of its femme fatale of a protagonist, Eve. One caveat however, is that the fine detail on the PS5 Pro could not be noticed unless you were up close and personal with the screen. Only then could you see the PSSR at work, reworking fine lines and details. As much as I admired Stellar Blade, it had no staying power with me. That’s when I decided to move onto something else in my catalog: Demon Souls, the remaster by Bluepoint studios.

Already a visual far cry from its predecessor, stylistically and technically this game would be my next test. I set the display settings to PS5 Pro and instantly I was absorbed into the world all over again. I started as an armor-clad warrior in a dungeon battling my way through dilapidated stone walls against ghouls and soldiers slowly advancing up a castle-like structure and eventually into a garden. Next I would fight armored knights with shimmering blue eyes. The details just popped on the screen. At last I would face the massive blubbering ghoul of a boss who killed me in a few swings with his massive sword. I was then transported to the Nexus, or gathering place of lost souls.

Oliver Mackenzie of Digital Foundry commented on quality of “Demon’s Souls” performance. “The Pro Mode is resolving the image, it’s a little soft but it does hold up very well even at close range on a 4K set,” he said. Further cementing the idea that the PS5 Pro is pushing the console even at a close up shot. Digital Foundry is known for their expertise in this specific area.

Story continues below advertisement

The PlayStation 5 Pro is a powerful device and “Demon’s Souls” is an excellent game to push the system’s hardware. While it may not necessarily justify itself as a purchase for current console owners, those willing to take the seven hundred dollar plunge will be treated to an enhanced, if minor, upgrade of an already stellar console. Visual enhancements are present but may take a keen, if not trained eye to spot a discernible difference between the base model. Always remember that different games will output different settings when testing the console.