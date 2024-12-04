The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral
Categories:

PlayStation 5 Pro visually stuns with game ‘Demon’s Souls’

Ivan Arana, Staff ReporterDecember 4, 2024
Courtesy of AP Images. A visitor takes a photo of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.’s latest PlayStation 5 Pro console at the Tokyo Game Show at Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, near Tokyo, on the opening day of the four-day event on Sept. 26, 2024.

I’m one of  the lucky ones to have purchased the PlayStation 5 Pro near release. It boasts an improved frame rate, faster GPU by 45% and AI upscaling via Sony’s own brand known as PSSR. Unfortunately for me however, I do not own an OLED display. Some may question my decision to even purchase the PlayStation 5 Pro, but I am a fan of optimized performance in my gameplay, favoring buttery smooth play. I do own a QLED, which favors a brightly lit room and boasts a 4K resolution.

All things considered, I tried my hand at a couple titles. One in particular being stellar blade and its PlayStation 5 Pro Mode. The game operates at a clear resolution with capped sixty frames per second, though I believe it can far exceed this reaching into the nineties. The game was a treat to look at, and not just because of its femme fatale of a protagonist, Eve. One caveat however, is that the fine detail on the PS5 Pro could not be noticed unless you were up close and personal with the screen. Only then could you see the PSSR at work, reworking fine lines and details. As much as I admired Stellar Blade, it had no staying power with me. That’s when I decided to move onto something else in my catalog: Demon Souls, the remaster by Bluepoint studios.

Already a visual far cry from its predecessor, stylistically and technically this game would be my next test. I set the display settings to PS5 Pro and instantly I was absorbed into the world all over again. I started as an armor-clad warrior in a dungeon battling my way through dilapidated stone walls against ghouls and soldiers slowly advancing up a castle-like structure and eventually into a garden. Next I would fight armored knights with shimmering blue eyes. The details just popped on the screen. At last I would face the massive blubbering ghoul of a boss who killed me in a few swings with his massive sword. I was then transported to the Nexus, or gathering place of lost souls.

Oliver Mackenzie of Digital Foundry commented on quality of “Demon’s Souls” performance. “The Pro Mode is resolving the image, it’s a little soft but it does hold up very well even at close range on a 4K set,” he said. Further cementing the idea that the PS5 Pro is pushing the console even at a close up shot. Digital Foundry is known for their expertise in this specific area.

Story continues below advertisement

The PlayStation 5 Pro is a powerful device and “Demon’s Souls” is an excellent game to push the system’s hardware. While it may not necessarily justify itself as a purchase for current console owners, those willing to take the seven hundred dollar plunge will be treated to an enhanced, if minor, upgrade of an already stellar console. Visual enhancements are present but may take a keen, if not trained eye to spot a discernible difference between the base model. Always remember that different games will output different settings when testing the console.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Elusin's "Synfuels" an ethereal soundtrack for the winter time
Elusin's "Synfuels" an ethereal soundtrack for the winter time
South Annex Block Party. Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Laly Bautista.
Spooktacular South Annex Block Party kicks off Halloween festivities
Outside Pedestrian album cover. Photo courtesy of Anthony Fesmire.
Music professor and band debut new album 'Time Zones'
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Layla Freiberg. "Ríete Mientras Puedas," 2024. 3B Collective, Votan, and Iván Lopez and Taller Nodo.
Artists' reception highlights Hispanic heritage
Silent Hill 2 on Ivan Arana's TCL Roku TV courtesy of The Chaparral
Silent Hill 2: A masterpiece of horror reimagined
Poster for the film 'The Shining' by film director Stanley Kubrick, on January 16, 2022, in Madrid, Spain.16 JANUARY 2022;RETROSPECTIVE;CINEMATOGRAPHY;EXHIBITION;SHINING Jesús Hellín / Europa Press 01/16/2022 (Europa Press via AP)
15 must-watch Halloween movies to set the spooky mood
More in Opinion
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/Jose Ortiz Patraca. Presenters, on the right Victoria Bautista, in the middle Danny Torres and to the left is Elizabeth Tamayo of CODtalk event on Wednesday of Undocumented Student Action Week.
Empowering change: Spotlight on Undocumented Student Action Week
Photo courtesy of AP Images/FIle. In this combination image, Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a debate, Oct. 7, 2020, in Salt Lake City, left, and Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks during a debate, June 27, 2024, in Atlanta.
What the 2024 election and voting means to students
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and his running mate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, stand on stage at an election night watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Reflecting on the 2024 election outcome
Photo courtesy of The Chaparral/ Aramis Rivera.
A review of 'Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story'
Kingdom Hearts Final Mix for PS4 on Ivan's TCL Roku Television. Courtesy of the Chaparral
Game review: Kingdom Hearts Final Mix stands the test of time
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons. Ethel Cain at Gunnersbury Park on Oct. 23, 2024.
Ethel Cain's 'Preacher's Daughter' delivers a haunting Southern Gothic odyssey
About the Contributor
Ivan Arana
Ivan Arana, Staff Reporter
Ivan Arana is pursuing an Associate's Degree in Journalism at the College of the Desert, fueled by a passion for electronic entertainment. His goal is to specialize in video game journalism, combining his love for gaming with his journalistic aspirations.