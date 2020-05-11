Will sports make a comeback anytime soon?

Photo courtesy of AP Images. In this Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, spectators' stands are empty during play in a preseason baseball game between the Yomiuri Giants and the Yakult Swallows at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo.

Due to the CCOVID-19 pandemic going on, more than half of the major and minor sports have been canceled.

The National Hockey League (NHL), National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Baseball (MLB) have all had their seasons suspended indefinitely, with the addition of the 2020 Olympics being postponed until 2021.

Nobody knows when the cancellation will be lifted or if it will last for many more seasons, which leaves many fans upset.

College of the Desert student and passionate basketball fan, Claudio Gallardo said the following about the season cancellation, “This really is tragic. I’m not even a Lebron fan like that but he definitely got robbed this year. The Lakers had the potential and were almost guaranteed a championship with how they were playing.”

But these were not the only sports that have been suspended.

Tennis, soccer, boxing, MMA and others have all been postponed which leaves out the opportunity for any major sports to flourish. With things still unclear, the National Football League (NFL) decided to cancel one of their biggest events, the draft.

The NFL draft was to take place in April in Las Vegas, Nevada, but instead a virtual draft was held. This was a major hit, pulling high viewership numbers.

NFL season starts on Sep. 10, 2020 and fans are hoping that it will not be cancel.

With the speculation that the NFL may be the only sport to prosper from this pandemic, no official announcements have been made yet about a possible cancellation. A schedule has been released and many are looking forward to continuing with the 2020 season.

The chances of there being a football season are slim but if there is, this will spark many questions.

With many wondering what will the protocol would be to assure the safety of players and fans. And although every sports fan wants to see the season come back, safety is still the number one priority.

Sports like NASCAR and golf have been postponed from the very beginning and at the end of summer only allowed a few events to come to light.

And recently NASCAR and Formula One moved to virtual racing.

The current situation is affecting the whole world right now and it leaves everyone wondering when their favorite sport will come back. Chances are that all sports leagues will get shut down for awhile, but many hope that things will get uplifted by the end of the year or at least early next year.