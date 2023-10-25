The stage is ready for the 2023 World Series

The big stage is officially set. The Texas Rangers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for the 119th edition of Major League Baseball’s(MLB) 2023 World Series.

From a last-seed Wild Card team to National League Champions, The Arizona Diamondbacks are heading back to the World Series for the first time in over 20 years. Corbin Carroll, the D-backs rookie outfielder, was certainly the best player Tuesday in his first career Game 7 with two stolen bases while going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Carroll’s performance helped secure the win against the Philadelphia Phillies with a final score of 4-2.

After Sweeping the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card, No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS and upsetting the Philadelphia Phillies, the D-backs are heading to their second World Series appearance in franchise history.

The Texas Showdown between The Houston Astros and The Texas Rangers went the distance for a one-sided final Game 7 performance. The Rangers’ bats came to life against the Astros in Game 7 of the 2023 ALCS. Corey Seager, the Rangers’ shortstop, set the tone in the first inning with a solo home run to put The Rangers ahead early 1-0. The Astros had no answer for the Rangers’ offense as they allowed the game to slip away for an 11-4 final.

The Rangers are making only their third World Series appearance, the first in over a decade. They will look to win their first title in franchise history, with their last World Series appearance ending in defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas.