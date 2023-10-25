The Student News Site of College of the Desert

The Chaparral

The stage is ready for the 2023 World Series

Jodeci Alcocer, Copy Editor/Staff ReporterOctober 25, 2023
Photo+Courtesy+of+The+MLB+on+X.
Photo Courtesy of The MLB on X.

The big stage is officially set. The Texas Rangers will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for the 119th edition of Major League Baseball’s(MLB) 2023 World Series.

Photo courtesy of Rich Schultz/Getty Images.

From a last-seed Wild Card team to National League Champions, The Arizona Diamondbacks are heading back to the World Series for the first time in over 20 years. Corbin Carroll, the D-backs rookie outfielder, was certainly the best player Tuesday in his first career Game 7 with two stolen bases while going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and two runs batted in. Carroll’s performance helped secure the win against the Philadelphia Phillies with a final score of 4-2.

After Sweeping the No. 3 seed Milwaukee Brewers in the Wild Card, No. 2 seed Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS and upsetting the Philadelphia Phillies, the D-backs are heading to their second World Series appearance in franchise history.

Photo courtesy Getty Images/Carmen Mandato.

The Texas Showdown between The Houston Astros and The Texas Rangers went the distance for a one-sided final Game 7 performance. The Rangers’ bats came to life against the Astros in Game 7 of the 2023 ALCS. Corey Seager, the Rangers’ shortstop, set the tone in the first inning with a solo home run to put The Rangers ahead early 1-0. The Astros had no answer for the Rangers’ offense as they allowed the game to slip away for an 11-4 final.

The Rangers are making only their third World Series appearance, the first in over a decade. They will look to win their first title in franchise history, with their last World Series appearance ending in defeat to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011.

Game 1 is scheduled for Friday, Oct. 27, at 8 p.m. ET in Arlington, Texas.
COD kicks-off college application season with transfer fair
About the Contributor
Jodeci Alcocer, Copy Editor and Staff Reporter
Jodeci graduated with his associate in Business Administration from College of the Desert in the Fall of 2019. He transferred to San Diego State University, graduating with his bachelor's in General Business in the spring of 2022. He’s returned to College of the Desert to complete his second associate's degree in Journalism (AA-T) and joined The Chaparral team with goals of becoming a sports and entertainment writer.