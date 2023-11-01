Baseball team participates in Halloween costume yoga

Desert Roadrunners baseball celebrated Halloween early gathering the team together for a 6 a.m. costume yoga session.

All of the baseball players dressed up in costumes and participated in the event held in the COD Gymnasium on the Palm Desert campus.

I was able to participate in the morning yoga event. I am The Chaparral Editor-in-Chief and also the pitcher on the baseball team. I must say the atmosphere in the gym was full of laughter and good vibes as lifting coach Phil Dimas led the class.

Yoga for the Roadrunners was cut short as the men’s basketball team showed up for practice for their upcoming winter season. There were many different types of costumes worn. Some of the most notable ones were an inflatable donkey, basketball players, police officers and so much more.

Story continues below advertisement

Organizers said this was a good way for the Desert Roadrunners to have a relaxing and enjoyable time as a team while letting their body get the well-needed rest as we have been going hard in the fall for the upcoming 2024 spring season.

Yoga was a good way for me and all of the players to build team chemistry by bonding and showing off our creative side early in the morning.