Palm Springs International Film Festival to return in 2022

Photo courtesy of Irving Cansino. Bryan Stevenson, Harold Matzner and Jamie Foxx captured in a group photo during the 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Jan. 2, 2020.

The Palm Springs International Film Festival has canceled its 32nd annual film festival. However, the festival will still host an award presentation on Feb. 25, and the Palm Springs ShortFest is scheduled for June 22-28.

The Palm Springs International Film Society had canceled its 32nd annual Palm Springs Film Festival, originally scheduled for Feb. 25 to March 8. Though the festival, typically held at the Palm Springs Convention Center, will not be hosted in person this year due to the pandemic, The festival will celebrate this year’s great performances and films with their Film Awards Presentation. Entertainment Tonight will be highlighting all of the individual honoree announcements along with a tribute on Feb. 25.

Fans and members of the film festival can expect a viewing of the Film Award Gala on Feb. 13, hosted by Entertainment Tonight, and a viewing of exclusive interviews with awarded recipients, also hosted by Entertainment Tonight on Feb. 25.

Instead of making the festival a virtual event, Palm Springs Festival organizers have opted for canceling the annual event in favor of trying again in 2022. In a released statement, the Film Society said that the Palm Springs ShortFest remains scheduled for June 22-28.

In a press release, the Film Society announced, “Rest assured. We plan to be back in 2022 when we can hopefully be together safely again in theaters. We are still planning to celebrate and honor the best in cinema with our Film Awards Presentation on Feb. 25, 2021, and have plans for our annual short film festival, scheduled for June 22-28.”

The festival has recognized the effect COVID-19 has had on many lives but haven’t stopped in their efforts at bringing films to the community.

Americans are still sitting in anticipation for the reopening of theaters, which has yet to be confirmed despite the film and television industry’s major transition to streaming platforms.

The Film Society organizers have continued hosting year-round member screenings and virtual events until theaters are open again in 2022. For more information, visit psfilmfest.org