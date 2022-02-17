Roadrunners gain momentum after beating the Tartars

Freshman pitchers Beto Beltran and Marco Calderon combined for a no-hitter in a 5-0 victory over the Compton Tatars. Beltran pitched eight no-hit innings and Calderon closed out the ninth.

This was Beltran’s second start of the season. Over eight innings, Beltran threw a season-high 107 pitches. He induced 12 flyouts, six groundouts and struck out five. The only baserunners allowed on base were from three walks and one hit by pitch.

“Everything felt really good, from my bullpen to my first few pitches on the mound,” said Beltran. “By the fifth inning, I knew what was happening. I just wanted to continue to execute my pitches.” When asked about what he had working this game, he said, “I was able to get ahead with my fastball, and I was able to use my slider to get ground-balls and strikeouts.”

The game was scoreless until Drake Bicknell ripped a single to left field in the bottom of the third inning, putting the Roadrunners up 1-0 early. The Roadrunners were able to add on in the fourth with an RBI triple from Will Owens and an RBI single from Joe Jimenez to take the lead 3-0, which proved to be more than enough for Beltran and Calderon.

After eight brilliant innings, Calderon replaced Beltran in the ninth. He put the final touches by retiring the three remaining hitters, two via the strikeout. “I had no idea about the no-hitter. I was just happy that I was able to close out the game and that we had won,” said Calderon.

With this victory, the Roadrunners moved past their three-game losing streak and improved their record to 3-3 on the season. The Roadrunners look to take the momentum from this victory and help them string together wins as the season continues.

To find the schedule for the team, go to codathletics or their Instagram @codbaseball. You can tune into future games by watching the Livestream on their Facebook, @codbaseball.